How To Get Geriatric Ribbon in BitLife

Living for a mighty long time in BitLife may be more rewarding than you might think. If you’re hoping to get the Geriatric Ribbon in this life simulator, you’re going to need to take really good care of yourself.

How To Unlock The Geriatric Ribbon in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to unlock the Geriatric Ribbon in BitLife, you’re going to need to live for what feels like forever. You’ll need to live to be at least 120 years old before you pass away to get your hands on this one. What can you do to make that happen, though? The first thing is ensuring that you have good Karma on your side. While Karma isn’t going to help you live forever, it’s going to ensure that you at least have a chance to make it this long while avoiding major accidents and issues.

You’ll also want to visit the doctor as soon as you come down with an illness. At an older age, even something like the Common Cold can wipe out your run if you’re not on top of it. Keep up with your health if you’re wanting to see another year. You can also visit the Gym, Meditate, and do things that will keep you happy to help your age skyrocket.

As much as it pains me to say it, you may just need to lead a relatively boring life. Playing it safe is a good way to ensure that you can make it to at least 120 years old if not even older. Just take care of yourself and make sure that you’re not aiming for the Lustful Ribbon during this playthrough to achieve the Geriatric Ribbon with ease.

How To View Your Ribbons in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

To view all of the Ribbons you’ve unlocked or have yet to unlock, you’ll need to enter the hamburger menu in the top-left corner of the screen. From here, scroll down until you come across the Collectibles subheading, where you’ll find Ribbons. With 39 additional Ribbons to unlock, you’ve got quite a few adventures waiting for you to complete.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

