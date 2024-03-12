Category:
What Is the Level Cap in Last Epoch?

Image of Jason Coles
Jason Coles
Published: Mar 12, 2024

What is the level cap in Last Epoch? The action RPG has been fully released now and is not only incredible but also getting the attention it deserves, with gamers flocking to it. However, how powerful can you become if you grind it out?

What Is the Max Level in Last Epoch?

Image of female blond archer preparing to shoot fire arrows at dark creatures in Last Epoch artwork. This image is part of an article about what is the level cap in Last Epoch.

The maximum level for your character in Last Epoch is 100. However, as is the case with so many action RPGs, there are plenty of other things to focus on making stronger outside of just the main number. You’re unlikely to hit the max level by just playing the game through and focusing on the story, which is probably why there’s so much additional stuff to do once you’ve accomplished your main tasks.

Along with actual levels, you’ve also got passive skills to mess around with, actual skills, loot to find, and more. You can basically play this game until the end of time and always find ways to further improve your build and get more powerful, and you can also respec with relative ease as well. Basically, if you’re the kind of player who really likes to watch numbers go up, then Last Epoch is going to be the kind of game you’re going to adore.

Levelling up shouldn’t necessarily be your only focus when you’re trying to get stronger, but it certainly helps. That’s because, as you level up, you’ll gain extra health, along with more healing from your potions, passive skill points, special slots for your skills at certain milestone levels, and, of course, plenty of new skills as your class gets more potent.

If you do want to hit the max level, you can expect to spend a fair few hours getting there, and way beyond what’s needed for the main story. It’s worth it for those who love to complete all of the end game Timelines Last Epoch has to offer or just people who really like flexing on their friends by having too many things going on whenever they’re playing together. We’re not sure if the max level for Last Epoch will change as the game evolves in the coming months and years, but if it does, you can be sure that we’ll update this guide to reflect that.

And that’s what the level cap is in Last Epoch.

Last Epoch is available on PC.

Jason Coles
Jason has been writing for over four years now, and in that time has wracked up over 50 bylines. Alongside that, he ran The Indie Game Website for a couple of years, and can be regularly found freelancing for websites like IGN, Eurogamer, Dicebreaker, and more. Alongside loving gaming, he also writes about fitness content as he's a qualified personal trainer.