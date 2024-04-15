What Is the Mashle Intro Song?

Mashle is an anime all about magic and muscles, but what has drawn many people to the show is its music. Mashle has gone viral on social media simply for its incredible opening song, but you might be wondering, what exactly is it?

What Is the Mashle Opening Song?

Image via Crunchyroll

Mashle has had two opening songs throughout its run so far, but the most popular of these is the OP for Season 2, “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” by the hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts. This song wasn’t just a viral success on its own but its success also put a lot of anime fans onto Mashle.

As you’d expect you can check the song out on Spotify, YouTube, and everywhere else you get your music. Interestingly this isn’t the only song that Creepy Nuts have had featured in anime, the song “Daten” was also featured as the opening for Call of the Night. We expect that the success of “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” means more anime appearances for the duo.

What Was the Mashle Season 1 Opening Song?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Different in style, the opening for Mashle Season 1 is “Knock Out” by Taiiku Okazaki. This post-hardcore song has a great mix of groovy guitar work a catchy chorus and really impressive drum work.

While it might not have got the spotlight that Mashle Season 2’s opening has, this is still one of the better openings that we’ve seen in recent times and ultimately what started the trend of Mashle having great opening songs.

What Is the Mashle Ending Song?

Mashle has had two unique ending songs, one for each season of the show so far. Season 1 ended with “Chou Cream Funk” by Philosophy no Dance, while Season 2 introduced fans to “Tokyo’s Way!” by the group Shiritsu Ebisu Chugaku. If you haven’t seen Mashle yet both seasons can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

