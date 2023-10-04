What Is the Relationship Between Spider-Man and Silk?

There’s a lot of Spider-People out there, as highlighted recently by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its prequel — one of them is even a pig. However, a more unique Spider-Pal that many have questions about is Silk, otherwise known as Cindy Moon. Silk is a character that’s both a powerful card in Marvel Snap and the lead in an upcoming Sony-produced TV series; however, you may have never heard of her before, and even if you have, you might not know her relationship to the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker.

Silk’s Background in the Comics

By now you’ve likely heard the tale of how Peter Parker became Spider-Man: while on a trip at a science expo, a radioactive spider bit Peter Parker, granting him several abilities of a spider. What you may not know is that, according to comic-book lore, that same spider went on to bite another: Cindy Moon, the girl who would later become Silk. Her abilities differ only slightly to Spider-Man as she can produce organic webbing from her fingertips.

However, much unlike Peter Parker, Cindy Moon was hidden away after her powers developed: another Spider-Person, Ezekiel Sims, trained her and hid her away in a bunker due to the looming threat of Morlun, a psychic vampire that hunts people with spider powers across dimensions (yes, really). After Peter learned of Cindy, he freed her from a bunker that Ezekiel kept her safe in, informing her that he defeated Morlun (though he was later resurrected — again). Afterward, she adopted the superhero name of Silk.

The Relationship Between Spider-Man and Silk

First and foremost, Silk shares Spider-Man’s famous spider sense, and that fact makes them extremely hot for each other. In fact, they can’t really be too close to one another without wanting to get — ahem — frisky. As a result of this, they never get together because they’re not quite sure if they’re into each other for their personalities or for their spider tingles. Still, they spent quite a lot of time fighting both Black Cat and Electro together, with Silk saving Spider-Man’s skin a couple of times.

When the Spider-Verse storyline takes off, Silk assumes a central role, being revealed as one of the key Spider-Totems, which are basically powerful individuals with Spider-Powers. Peter Parker’s Spider-Man takes less of a role here, and in comic-book lore, Mary Jane remains his main girl, not Cindy Moon.

Silk later goes on to have many adventures of her own, free from the original Spider-Man’s influence.