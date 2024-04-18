What Is the Release Date for Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

A popular anime from the early 2000s has returned with a shiny new reboot. Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is here, but what is the release date for the English dub?

Recommended Videos

When Will the English Dub for Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Release?

Image via Crunchyroll

The original Spice and Wolf was released in 2008, with the English dub following soon after. The original run did not cover the entire story and missed some key elements needed for the anime to continue. Now, there is a reboot where the missing pieces will be added in, so hopefully, this time, the entire story will be told. And good news for English dub fans – Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is getting an English Dub, and it’s already here.

The English Dub release for Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf was on April 15, 2024. This time around, fans of Spice and Wolf don’t have to wait a year for the English Dub and can start to enjoy it soon after the anime’s official release.

Related: All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Solo Leveling

Thankfully, English dubs have really leveled up over the years, both in quality and in how fast they are released. Once an anime gets the green light for an English dub, usually, the release isn’t too far behind the initial release of the anime, with the English dub only being a few episodes behind. This means fans on the fence about which version to watch will be able to watch both and decide quickly.

And that’s when the release date for Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is. Old fans and curious new ones who want to watch the original anime of Spice and Wolf can because it’s still available to watch on Crunchyroll.

For more fun content, anime fans can learn all about Tadaima Okaeri, one of the new shows released on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more