Spice and Wolf Release
Image via Crunchyroll
Category:
Guides
Anime & Manga

What Is the Release Date for Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

Image of Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 07:43 am

A popular anime from the early 2000s has returned with a shiny new reboot. Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is here, but what is the release date for the English dub?

Recommended Videos

When Will the English Dub for Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Release?

Spice and Wolf
Image via Crunchyroll

The original Spice and Wolf was released in 2008, with the English dub following soon after. The original run did not cover the entire story and missed some key elements needed for the anime to continue. Now, there is a reboot where the missing pieces will be added in, so hopefully, this time, the entire story will be told. And good news for English dub fans – Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is getting an English Dub, and it’s already here. 

The English Dub release for Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf was on April 15, 2024. This time around, fans of Spice and Wolf don’t have to wait a year for the English Dub and can start to enjoy it soon after the anime’s official release.

Related: All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Solo Leveling

Thankfully, English dubs have really leveled up over the years, both in quality and in how fast they are released. Once an anime gets the green light for an English dub, usually, the release isn’t too far behind the initial release of the anime, with the English dub only being a few episodes behind. This means fans on the fence about which version to watch will be able to watch both and decide quickly.

And that’s when the release date for Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is. Old fans and curious new ones who want to watch the original anime of Spice and Wolf can because it’s still available to watch on Crunchyroll

For more fun content, anime fans can learn all about Tadaima Okaeri, one of the new shows released on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
Anime
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How Is Yuji Itadori Related to Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained
Sukuna about to expand his domain in Jujutsu Kaisen.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How Is Yuji Itadori Related to Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 257 Recap & Spoilers
Yuji and Ino get ready to fight
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 257 Recap & Spoilers
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Canon? Explained
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 keyart
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Canon? Explained
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How Is Yuji Itadori Related to Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained
Sukuna about to expand his domain in Jujutsu Kaisen.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How Is Yuji Itadori Related to Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 257 Recap & Spoilers
Yuji and Ino get ready to fight
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 257 Recap & Spoilers
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Canon? Explained
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 keyart
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Canon? Explained
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 17, 2024
Author
Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff has been a contributing writer for The Escapist since February 2023. Prior to that, they wrote at Gamepur. Jordan is an RPG, cozy game, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. If there is a story to be told, they are happily playing that game. In between games, they do all things nerdy or cause chaos making their next cosplay.