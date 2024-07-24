What Is the Culling Game Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Every Jujutsu Kaisen fan is dying for news on Season 3, and while there isn’t any to share, we know that it will be adapting the Culling Game manga arc. For those who want to know what’s coming, here’s everything about the Culling Game.

Jujutsu Kaisen Culling Game Arc, Explained

The Culling Game Arc is a story from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga that will be the source material used to adapt Season 3 of the anime. This arc is the ninth overall in the series and follows the Jujutsu Sorcerers as they attempt to survive and rescue their friends from inside Kenjaku’s game.

What is the Culling Game?

The Culling Game is a battle royale-style tournament initiated by Kenjaku who plans to use its events to optimize cursed energy and evolve humanity. Players must battle and kill each other to earn points during the Culling Game, and there are strict rules that players must follow or risk having their cursed technique removed.

Rules of the Culling Game

Those who have a Cursed Technique must announce their participation and join a colony, or section of players, within 19 days of that ability manifesting.

If the above rule is broken then the person will have their Cursed Technique removed.

If you aren’t a sorcerer with plans to participate in the Culling Game you will automatically be entered should you join a colony.

You can earn points by killing other players.

The game master will decide the value of each player’s life, but generally, sorcerers are worth more than non-sorcerers.

Once a player has gathered 100 points they can negotiate adding a new rule to the Culling Game.

The game master will have to accept any additional rules unless they have a long-lasting impact on the game.

If your score remains the same for 19 days then you will have your curse technique removed.

As you would expect, more rules are added to the game during the Culling Game Arc, but these are the ones active the second the game begins.

Who Takes Part in The Culling Game?

Yuta Okkotsu

Yuji Itadori

Yorozu

Takako Uro

Ryu Ishigori

Rokujushi Miyo

Rin Amai

Remi

Reggie Star

Panda

Noritoshi Kamo

Momo Nishimiya

Megumi Fushiguro

Maki Zenin

Kurourushi

Kinji Hakari

Kasumi Miwa

Iori Hazenoki

Hiromi Higurama

Hanyu

Hana Kurusu

Hajame Kashimo

Hagane Daido

Haba

Fumihiko Takaba

Dhruv Lakdawalla

Chizuru Hari

Charles Bernard

If you want to read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and enjoy the Culling Game before it appears on screen then you can pick up this story starting at Chapter 143. Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga is available to read via the Viz Media website.

