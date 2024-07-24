How To Watch Love Live! & Its Movies In Order

If you’re a fan of Idol anime then you’ve heard of Love Live! This iconic series has been around for over a decade and is still going strong, so naturally there will be new fans checking it out for the first time. Here’s the best way to do that.

Love Live! Watch Order

Watching Love Live! In order is quite simple as it can generally be enjoyed in release order. That means if you’ve been following the series since it began then you’ve probably experienced it in the best way possible.

For those who may be new to the franchise, here’s the ideal way to binge-watch everything that Love Live! has to offer:

Love Live! School Idol Project

Love Live! School Idol Project OVA

Love Live! School Idol Project (Season 2)

Love Live! The School Idol Movie

Love Live! Sunshine!!

Love Live! Sunshine!! (Season 2)

Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie: Over the Rainbow

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club (Season 2)

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club: Next Sky (OVA)

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club The Movie: Final Chapter

Love Live! Superstar!!

Love Live! Superstar!! (Season 2)

Love Live! Superstar!! (Season 3)

As you can see there is no shortage of variety when it comes to the type of content in the Love Live! universe. Across seasons, movies, and OVAs, there’s a lot, and that doesn’t even include the live show recordings that can be added in should you really want to see every second of Love Live! content.

Season 3 of Love Live! Superstar is on its way and will be released as part of the Fall 2024 anime season. This release will join the end of the watch order, however, if there are any new announcements made this article will be updated so you know exactly when to watch everything.

You can stream Love Live! on Crunchyroll now.

