What is the Uber Unique Drop Rate for Tormented Duriel in Diablo 4?

One of the biggest changes to the end game in Diablo 4 is Tormented Echoes, and with Tormented Duriel, you get better odds of an Uber Unique. This guide will cover what the odds truly are and how they work with each run.

Uber Unique Drop Rate for Tormented Duriel Explained

There is a 2% chance for one of the five Unique items that drop from Tormented Duriel to be an Uber Unique. For either version of Duriel, there is a 1%-2% chance that the guaranteed Unique item will end up being Uber. So with the Tormented version at level 200, the odds aren’t technically any higher than before. However, the major difference is how many Unique items drop as a reward from each run, and it ends up being worth the trouble.

Because there are five guaranteed Unique drops from each run of Tormented Duriel in Diablo 4, it means you’re getting five times as many rolls. So in a roundabout way, the odds are higher. Of course, that begs the question of whether the Tormented version of Duriel is worth the resources. After all, he typically requires two Shards of Agony and two Mucus-Slick Eggs. Meanwhile, the Tormented version requires two Stygian Stones and six of the other materials each.

But that means each run of Tormented Duriel guarantees five times the amount of Unique items for only three times as many summoning items. It’s still expensive, but in the end, the extra Unique item rolls are actually worth the trouble. Your only problem at that point is finding enough stones to keep up the grind and having a build that can take down the Uber boss. There is a reason options like the Bash Barbarian are so popular.

