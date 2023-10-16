What Kind of Spider Bit Marvel’s Spider-Man?

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does what ever a spider can. And if you’ve even a passing familiarity with the superhero you’ll know he received his powers from a spider bite. But if you’re wondering just what kind of spider bit Spider-Man, here’s what you need to know.

What We Know About the Spider That Bit Spider-Man

In the main Marvel Comics universe, Earth-616, the spider that bit Spider-Man has only really been identified as a radioactive spider. Marvel has never really named a specific species. We can rule out a tarantula since those are larger than most and you’d see one of those landing on your hand.

But for all the writers who have worked on Spider-Man over the character’s 60 year history, there’s never been a concrete species name given. Fans have guessed at it but that spider-bite moment has been revisited a few times, each drawn by a different artist. So identifying it from a picture is not an option.

(Marvel)

Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man comic, set in a different universe, again had Peter Parker/Spider-Man being bitten by non-specific spider. It wasn’t radioactive, it had been injected with Oz, an Oscorp-created chemical, but it was just called an “arachnid.”

Even if Marvel was to specify the spider’s type in, say, the next issue of the Amazing Spider-Man, that would be rolled back a year or two later. So, as far as the main Marvel universe goes, Spider-Man was bitten by a radioactive spider.

The movies, though? That’s a different story.

What Kind of Spider Bit Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Movies?

The current Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man was bitten offscreen, so chances are we won’t find out exactly what spider bit him. But Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies and the Amazing Spider-Man duology give us more information.

(Sony/Marvel)

In both franchises, the spider that bites Peter Parker is a new creation, a blend of two or more spiders. In the Amazing Spider-Man 2 it’s named as Araneus Oscorpeus, which you just know has been patented. The name Araneus suggests it’s an orb-weaving spider but it’s a combination of the below spiders, bred through a house spider.

Phidippus Clarus – (brilliant jumping spider)

Phoneutria Fera – (Brazilian wandering Spider)

The above information is on a screen during the sequence where Harry Osborn turns himself into the Green Goblin. You’ll have to pause and zoom in to spot it.

(Sony/Marvel)

The spider in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man doesn’t have a name, but it’s another genetic mash-up, a combination of spiders from three families. Those spiders are from the following families:

Kukulcania (crevice weavers)

Sparassidae (huntsmen)

Agelenopsis (grass spiders)

Those are families, rather than a specific species but in both cases it’s more than the comics have confirmed. So, the answer to what kind of spider bit Spider-Man is that as far as the comics go, it’s just a radioactive spider.

