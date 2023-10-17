What Song Plays at the End of Marvel’s Loki Season 2, Episode 2

Musical choices are always a topic of much interest in MCU shows, and the second episode of Loki Season 2 was no exception to this rule. The episode ends with Sylvie outside the McDonald’s she works at, in 1982 Broxton, Oklahoma. She’s sitting on top of her car and, after saying goodbye to her manager, Jack, and making sure his mom is picking him up from work, as one does, Sylvie just stays there, holding a mysterious device and contemplating time and the universe. Then, she looks out into the distance, and the song that has been playing in the background since the beginning of the scene starts picking up. As the credits roll, the song continues to play and for music fans, it’s pretty easy to place exactly what song it is and what we’re supposed to infer from it. If you’re wondering what the song is that plays at the end of Loki Season 2, Episode 2, “Breaking Brad,” here’s the answer.

Janis Joplin’s “Kozmic Blues” Is the Song Playing at the End of Loki Season 2, Episode 2

“Kozmic Blues” is a single from Janis Joplin’s I Got Dem Ol’ Kozmic Blues Again Mama! album, her first after departing Big Brother and the Holding Company. The song being played during a Sylvie scene is probably not a coincidence, as the lyrics, which are mostly about time and regret, seem to go really well with what she’s feeling at the moment. But the song itself isn’t really as negative as some of the lyrics might make it seem, which perhaps is a clue at where Sylvie’s storyline is going in the final four episodes of Loki Season 2.

Lyrics like “Time keeps moving on, Friends they turn away,” and “I keep moving on, but I never found out why,” could be rightfully applied to Sylvie’s relationship with Loki. But the song isn’t just about people drifting apart, it’s also about hope and trying to see the good in situations, even if the person who is singing it always ends up coming short.

Perhaps the people behind Loki liked the vibes of this particular Janis Joplin song, or the general idea of the song and how it applies to Sylvie. Or, perhaps, there’s something to be said about lyrics like “I ain’t never gonna love you any better, babe, And I’m never gonna love you right, So you better take it now, right now, oh.” Because if there’s one thing we know about Loki Season 2 is that, no matter where this story is going, there’s more of Sylvie and Loki to come.

