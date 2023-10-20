Super Mario Bros. Wonder, like many other Mario titles, lets you check how you’re doing with each level. You might also have noticed a strange mark popping up on some of these levels. So if you’re wondering just what Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s check mark means, I’ve got the answer.

What the Check Mark in Super Mario Wonder’s Means

If you’ve got a green check mark you can give yourself a pat on the back because it means you’ve uncovered everything there is to discover on a Super Mario Bros. Wonder level. You’ve collected all the Wonder Seeds, Purple Coins, and got a Wonderful Finish (reaching the top of the flagpole). You’ll also need to find all the hidden flagpoles/secret exits on the level.

So if you’ve found all the seeds and coins and made it to the top of the flagpole and you’re still not getting that green check mark, chances are you’ve missed out on a hidden flagpole. Not every single level has one but if you’re sure you’ve nabbed everything else (and the icons on the level screen are telling you as much), that’s probably what you’ve missed out on. Hunt down the hidden flagpole and you should end up with that green check mark. And if you have, there’s nothing to stop you replaying the level but it means there’s nothing else to find.

So, what Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s green check mark means is that you’ve 100%-ed a level, and if you don’t have that, it’s very likely that you’re missing something in the game.

