When a swarm of angry alien bugs demands your attention, you better give it to them. Here’s what you need to do with Bladewings in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

What to Do With Bladewings in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Aside from having one of the most metal names in Avatar, Bladewings are also your key to tracking down some of the highest-quality items in the entire game. When I first discovered a group of the critters, I was initially perplexed as to what I should do with them. Having heard another Na’vi speaking about their importance, I was convinced they were an essential gameplay element. While they may not be that significant, they are still a fun little distraction that can provide some excellent resources for your crafting table.

Related: Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Crossplay or Cross-Platform?

When you discover a Bladewing nest, the first thing to do is walk up to it and activate it. This will send the insects into a frenzy as they buzz away in a cloud of anger, I assume. You’ll want to follow them closely, making sure to observe their route so you can climb and scramble your way up or down any paths they traverse. Fortunately, they do give off a bit of a green cloud that can make tracking them much easier. Just keep on them until they eventually stop at a nest, another location that you can interact with. Open it up to find some premium materials, usually of the highest possible quality.

In total, there are 11 Bladewing trails spread out across Pandora, with each one rewarding players with a different material. The further inland you head, the more complicated the routes become, but they’re never really that difficult. Just keep your eye on the green cloud, and you’ll be fine.