What To Do With the Storeroom Key in Belurat Tower in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

As you explore Belurat Tower in Elden Ring, you will find a couple of secrets and a couple of keys. One of the keys is the Storeroom Key, and it will not be immediately obvious as to where you need to use it. We will show you where it goes and what to do afterward.

Where to find the Storeroom in Belurat

Make your way, either on foot or by fast travel, to the Small Private Altar Site of Grace. This is the one you find inside a door and up some stairs after fighting some wizards standing on a walkway when you first start exploring the right side of the area after first arriving.

Walk through the doorway, but instead of going up the stairs beyond, turn to the left and head across the walkway. You will need to take out the two wizards that are there. At the end of the walkway, you will find the Storeroom door on the left. Open it and head inside, and you will find a room filled with clutter and an NPC sitting at the back wall.

We’ll just go into some spoilers beyond here, but you will not be able to talk to the NPC until you fully explore the Belarut Tower and then return here. Read on if you wish to know more, and stop if you wish to retain the mystery.

Spoilers ahead!

Trying to talk to the NPC is a fool’s errand until you have fully explored the Tower and taken out the Divine Beast Dancing Lion that can be found in one of the high towers near the top of the area. They will drop an item called the Divine Beast Head upon death. This is actually a helmet that you can wear. When you are trying to talk to the NPC, put on the head, and they will finally speak to you. Keep talking to her, and she will give you a Watchful Spirit Incantation.

It seems like you can return to her later and do more, but we have yet to progress that far and will update this guide accordingly.

Watchful Spirit Incantation

Intelligence – 0

Faith – 26

Arcane – 0

An entreaty received from the Empyrean grandam. Summon a guardian spirit above the caster’s head. The spirit never strays far from the caster, conjuring several apparitions before dissipating.

“Take vengeance upon Messmer and his lot.

They who betrayed us, aye, they who burned us…

Let them face in thy wrath their just deserts.”

