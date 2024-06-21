What To Do With the Well Depths Key in Belurat in Elden Ring

If you are curious, you might be willing to take a little drop off a ledge in Belurat in Elden Ring that leads you to the Well Depths Key. For those who are not curious, we’ll show you how to get it at the end of this article. Up first, though, what do you do with the Well Depths Key?

What To Do With the Well Depths Key in Belurat

The Well Depths Key will open a locked iron door in a dank cell beneath Belurat. To get there, spawn at the Belurat, Tower Settlement Site of Grace. Move straight ahead toward the fountain. To the left is a rancid waterfall of something we will generously call water. To the right, a small staircase. Go up it, and you will see a collection of enemies at another fountain.

Take them all out, then turn to the left, and you will see a dark corner. In there is a well with a ladder running down into the aptly named depths. Drop down it and take out any enemies, then open the iron door. Beyond the door, you are not gonna find anything nice; I can tell you that right now. What waits is a festering pond of effluent ready to poison you to death. Enjoy!

The area itself arcs around to the right, where you can find a long ladder going up and ending in a shortcut all the way back to the start of Belurat, so it’s really up to you if you wish to explore this area or not. There isn’t much here that is essential unless you love poison. Make sure you bring lots of poison cures with you.

Where to find the Well Depths Key

If you don’t yet have the key, make your way through Belurat until you get to the Small Private Altar Site of Grace. When you do, head out the door and up the steps. There will be some rooftops and some giant, stone-armored birds here to fight. Take them all out, and then go to where a shadowy figure is looking down at the ground from the roof. Kill him, then look over the edge. You should see some crumbled ruins, and part of the wall below has been smashed in. It’s easy to find it if you follow the fancy fabrics that cover the roof.

Drop down there, take out the shadow enemy, and then you will find the Well Depths Key to your left. You might also have the Storeroom Key, and we can help you with that aswell.

