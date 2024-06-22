Poisoned Hand in Elden Ring.
How to Get Poisoned Hand in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Poison your enemies.
Published: Jun 22, 2024

Players who like to play with status effects may want to consider obtaining a weapon called Poisoned Hand in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. To get this new gear, you will need to enter the first legacy dungeon and unlock a secret area.

Where to Find the Poisoned Hand in Elden Ring

The location of the Poisoned Hand in Elden Ring: shadow of the erdtree.
The Poisoned Hand can be found inside the dreaded poison swamp in Elden Ring‘s Belurat city. To enter this area, you must find the Well Depths Key and use it on the door inside the sewer.

The key is located inside a room in the center of the city. You can get to this area by teleporting to the Small Private Altar Site of Grace. Afterward, you can follow these steps:

  1. Exit the room and take the stairs to your left.
  2. Enter the alley on your right side.
  3. Follow the path until you find a room with a ladder.
  4. Climb the ladder and pass through the entrance.
  5. Turn to your left and climb up the roof.
  6. Walk on the roof tile and jump to the corridor with a corpse.
  7. Enter the chamber to your right to claim the key.
The location of the Well Depths Key in elden ring shadow of the erdtree.
Once you have the key, you can teleport to the Belurat Tower Settlement Site of Grace. Finding the sewer is quite easy. You only need to walk straight and climb the stairs to your right. You will see a group of people near a fountain, and on their left side, you will discover a well with a ladder. Climb down, and you will enter the sewer, where you can find the door on your left side.

The entrance to the sewer in Belarut city in elden ring shadow of the erdtree.
Next, you must follow the tunnel until you enter the poison swamp area. You have to head north if you want to get the Poisoned Hand in Elden Ring. Several swarms of insect monsters have infested this area, and you may also encounter one Horned Warrior. The corpse containing the new gear sits near a half-sinking building.

How to Unlock Dragon Form in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Poisoned Hand’s Stats

The Poisoned Hand's stats in Elden Ring shadow of the erdtree.
Elden Ring‘s Poisoned Hand is a Fist weapon that scales primarily with Strength and Arcane. If you want to wield this weapon, you need to invest eight points in Strength and Dexterity, as well as 28 points in Arcane.

See Poisoned Hand’s full stats in the table below:

StatsATK PowerGuarded DMG Negation
Physical7633
Magic019
Fire019
Lightning019
Holy019
Critical1000
Guard Boost019

You cannot infuse the Poisoned Hand with an Ash of War, but it has a skill called Poison Spear-Hand Strike. This ability transforms your hand into a spear that can inflict a large dose of deadly poison.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

