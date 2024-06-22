How to Get Poisoned Hand in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Players who like to play with status effects may want to consider obtaining a weapon called Poisoned Hand in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. To get this new gear, you will need to enter the first legacy dungeon and unlock a secret area.

Where to Find the Poisoned Hand in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Poisoned Hand can be found inside the dreaded poison swamp in Elden Ring‘s Belurat city. To enter this area, you must find the Well Depths Key and use it on the door inside the sewer.

The key is located inside a room in the center of the city. You can get to this area by teleporting to the Small Private Altar Site of Grace. Afterward, you can follow these steps:

Exit the room and take the stairs to your left. Enter the alley on your right side. Follow the path until you find a room with a ladder. Climb the ladder and pass through the entrance. Turn to your left and climb up the roof. Walk on the roof tile and jump to the corridor with a corpse. Enter the chamber to your right to claim the key.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Once you have the key, you can teleport to the Belurat Tower Settlement Site of Grace. Finding the sewer is quite easy. You only need to walk straight and climb the stairs to your right. You will see a group of people near a fountain, and on their left side, you will discover a well with a ladder. Climb down, and you will enter the sewer, where you can find the door on your left side.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Next, you must follow the tunnel until you enter the poison swamp area. You have to head north if you want to get the Poisoned Hand in Elden Ring. Several swarms of insect monsters have infested this area, and you may also encounter one Horned Warrior. The corpse containing the new gear sits near a half-sinking building.

Poisoned Hand’s Stats

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Elden Ring‘s Poisoned Hand is a Fist weapon that scales primarily with Strength and Arcane. If you want to wield this weapon, you need to invest eight points in Strength and Dexterity, as well as 28 points in Arcane.

See Poisoned Hand’s full stats in the table below:

Stats ATK Power Guarded DMG Negation Physical 76 33 Magic 0 19 Fire 0 19 Lightning 0 19 Holy 0 19 Critical 100 0 Guard Boost 0 19

You cannot infuse the Poisoned Hand with an Ash of War, but it has a skill called Poison Spear-Hand Strike. This ability transforms your hand into a spear that can inflict a large dose of deadly poison.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

