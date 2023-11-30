What We Know About a Final Fantasy (FF) Tactics Remake

In the wake of the remake/remaster craze as of late, rumors have long been going around about a Final Fantasy Tactics remake being in the works at Square Enix. Here’s what we know about about the rumored strategy RPG.

Is Final Fantasy Tactics Remake Real? What We Know So Far

In 2021, a Final Fantasy Tactics remake was reportedly going to be released on the Epic store in 2023, according to the online store Instant Gaming, before changing to 2024. However, in the infamous Nvidia GeForce leaks from 2021, the title seemed projected to launch on February 1, 2022.

We’ve mostly passed those dates without official details, so no one really knows when the game will be released. Fortunately, recent discoveries this year hint that a Final Fantasy Tactics remake is real and likely in development.

In February, Finaland interviewed Square Enix producer Ichiro Hazama and director Masanobu Suzui to discuss Theatrhythm Final Bar Line and later asked about the absence of characters from Final Fantasy Tactics. According to Hazama, his team would have had to check with the Tactics team to implement those characters accurately. Unfortunately, that couldn’t happen because the Tactics team was “incredibly busy” and “heavily involved in another project.”

Of course, the quote doesn’t explicitly confirm a Final Fantasy Tactics remake, but it fuels the rumor that the Tactics team has been developing the game for some time. Fast forward to June, Final Fantasy Tactics writer and director Yasumi Matsuno spoke with a fan on Twitter regarding the rumor that a remake was coming.

Related: Check Out This Awesome Final Fantasy VI Tactics Fan Mod in Development

He asked, “If we [remake] it, what do you think about whether it is better to weaken “The Thunder God Cid,” who was accused of destroying the balance?”

The fan responded the absurdly powerful Cid should be less strong in a reimagined Final Fantasy Tactics. Matsuno took the advice as if he were actively developing a remake, and we haven’t seen the director talk about the possibility since.

The lack of information hasn’t stopped fans from predicting what the remake will feature. In a poll on Reddit, most players voted the remake will have a graphics makeover in HD-2D like Octopath Traveler, alongside a full voice-acting cast and a new soundtrack.

Some speculate the remake hasn’t been released due to “unexpected delays” behind the scenes at Square Enix and possibly budgeting/figuring out a release time around similar projects like Triangle Strategy and Tactics Ogre Reborn. As for a game reveal, it’s anyone’s guess when that will happen. The Game Awards ceremony could be the perfect stage, but only time will tell.