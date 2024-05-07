When Did My Hero Academia Come Out? Anime & Manga Start Dates

Although it feels like just yesterday that My Hero Academia became a global phenomenon, both manga and anime adaptations have been going strong for years. Here’s what you need to know about the initial release dates for My Hero Academia in the USA and Japan.

When Did the My Hero Academia Manga Start?

Image via Kōhei Horikoshi

If we’re looking to trace its origins, the first chapter of My Hero Academia was initially released in Japan on July 7, 2014. English-speaking fans needed to wait almost a full year before this was released in the United States, with the first official English release happening in February 2015.

When it comes to volumes containing multiple chapters at once, the first volume of My Hero Academia was released in Japan on November 4, 2014. It contained the first seven chapters of the manga. English-speaking fans needed to wait once again for an official release, with it finally happening on August 4, 2015.

With the possibility of the My Hero Academia manga coming to an end, we’ll need to wait patiently for these final chapters to finally hit. It seems that it’s going to be a rather dramatic ending, so get yourself emotionally prepared for anything.

When Did the My Hero Academia Anime Begin?

For those who prefer watching the stories of these Quirky teens, the My Hero Academia anime is a fantastic way to make that happen. Subbed fans were able to start their journey shortly after the release of the manga, with the first subbed episode released on April 3, 2016. Those who preferred dubbed, however, needed to wait until May 5, 2018, to catch their first glimpse of My Hero Academia in their preferred language.

As the anime is currently on Season 7, we’ll need to see how they bring the Final War arc to the big screen. It’s keeping up the pace with the manga quite well, so if you’re catching these new episodes as soon as they’re airing, you’ll be ready to see how the story likely comes to an end. Now if only Netflix would hurry up with adding Season 5.

Now that you know all of the My Hero Academia release dates, be sure to catch up on all of the movies and spin-offs before the series finally wraps up.

My Hero Academia is available to read online through VIZ Media and available to stream on Crunchyroll.

