When Does Bluey: The Sign Come Out in The US

While known for its short, kid-friendly episodes, Bluey is about to break this pattern with a full-length, feature called “The Sign”. This extra-long adventure with the Heeler family will likely be special, but will it air in the US at the same time as Australia?

Recommended Videos

Bluey, now sporting 3 full seasons on Disney Plus, is a family-friendly show focusing on the mishaps, adventures, and growing pains of Bluey, Bingo, and their parents. The Heelers have become a household staple for many young parents thanks to the show’s focus on child-led learning, play to process emotion, and engaged, caring parenting. This is a big change from children’s shows where parents are never present or the popular programs of the 2000s that put parents in a comedic relief role.

When Will Bluey: The Sign Release on Disney Plus?

Unlike previous seasons, Bluey: The Sign will be released worldwide on ABC in Australia and Disney Plus for the US and other regions on April 14, 2024. This means that fans will have the opportunity to experience “The Sign” together for the first time, as Bluey usually releases in Australia before other areas.

What Will Happen in Bluey: The Sign?

According to the Bluey official website, and the trailer that has been shared ahead of release, it seems that Bandit’s brother Radley, and Chilli’s friend Frisky will finally be getting married. This is likely surprising, as in the episode “Christmas Swim”, it was implied that the two had eloped.

Many YouTubers and content creators online have also speculated the episode will end with the birth of a new Heeler family member, with both Frisky and Chilli’s sister Brandy as the center point of the theories. At this time, it seems most likely that Frisky would end up having a baby, as it has already been explained in the episode “Onesies” that Brandy can’t have children.

How Long Will Bluey: The Sign Be?

According to the information provided on the official website, the episode is going to be 28 minutes in length. This is the standard duration for a regular TV show but roughly amounts to four separate episodes of Bluey.

Related: Godzilla x Kong Lands Monstrous Reactions Ahead of Release

How To Watch Bluey: The Sign

Viewers can tune into Bluey: The Sign on ABC for Australian audiences, and Disney Plus for other parts of the world. At this time, it hasn’t been confirmed what time the episode will air on either platform.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more