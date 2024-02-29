Shōgun: When Is Episode 3 Out?

FX’s Shōgun made a big splash with its recent two-episode premiere, leaving audiences desperate to know what’s next for Yoshii Toranaga, John Blackthorne, and the rest of the historical drama’s ensemble. If that includes you, read on to find out when Shōgun Episode 3 is out!

When Does Shōgun Episode 3 Come Out?

Shōgun Episode 3, “Tomorrow is Tomorrow,” premieres on FX and Hulu on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Hulu subscribers have access to Episode 3 from 12:01 PT/ET. Meanwhile, FX viewers face a bigger delay, as “Tomorrow is Tomorrow” doesn’t debut on the pay TV channel until 10 pm ET. Outside the US, Shōgun Episode 3 (like the rest of the show’s entries) will screen on Disney+; see below for the international schedule:

UK – 5 am GMT, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Europe – 6 am CET / 7 am EET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

India – 10:30 am IST, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

China – 2 pm CST / 7 am EET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Japan – 3pm am JST / 7 am EET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Australia – 4 pm AEST, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

New Zealand – 5 pm NZST, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

When Do New Shōgun Episodes Come Out?

While Shōgun kicked off its 10-episode run with a two-episode premiere, starting with Episode 3, the limited series will revert to a one-installment-per-week schedule. That breaks down as follows:

Episode 3, “Tomorrow is Tomorrow” – Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Episode 4, “The Eightfold Fence” – Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Episode 5, “Broken to the Fist” – Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Episode 8, “The Abyss of Life” – Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Episode 10, “A Dream of a Dream” – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Each of these episodes is currently slated to debut in line with the timings listed above for Episode 3. We’ll update this section should this change, however.

Shōgun is currently airing on FX, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays. For more Shōgun coverage, check out our guide to the show’s fictional and historical influences.