Shōgun: When Is Episode 3 Out?

FX’s Shōgun made a big splash with its recent two-episode premiere, leaving audiences desperate to know what’s next for Yoshii Toranaga, John Blackthorne, and the rest of the historical drama’s ensemble. If that includes you, read on to find out when Shōgun Episode 3 is out!
When Does Shōgun Episode 3 Come Out?
Shōgun Episode 3, “Tomorrow is Tomorrow,” premieres on FX and Hulu on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Hulu subscribers have access to Episode 3 from 12:01 PT/ET. Meanwhile, FX viewers face a bigger delay, as “Tomorrow is Tomorrow” doesn’t debut on the pay TV channel until 10 pm ET. Outside the US, Shōgun Episode 3 (like the rest of the show’s entries) will screen on Disney+; see below for the international schedule:
- UK – 5 am GMT, Tuesday, March 5, 2024
- Europe – 6 am CET / 7 am EET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024
- India – 10:30 am IST, Tuesday, March 5, 2024
- China – 2 pm CST / 7 am EET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024
- Japan – 3pm am JST / 7 am EET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024
- Australia – 4 pm AEST, Tuesday, March 5, 2024
- New Zealand – 5 pm NZST, Tuesday, March 5, 2024
When Do New Shōgun Episodes Come Out?
While Shōgun kicked off its 10-episode run with a two-episode premiere, starting with Episode 3, the limited series will revert to a one-installment-per-week schedule. That breaks down as follows:
- Episode 3, “Tomorrow is Tomorrow” – Tuesday, March 5, 2024
- Episode 4, “The Eightfold Fence” – Tuesday, March 12, 2024
- Episode 5, “Broken to the Fist” – Tuesday, March 19, 2024
- Episode 6, “Ladies of the Willow World” – Tuesday, March 26, 2024
- Episode 7, “A Stick of Time” – Tuesday, April 2, 2024
- Episode 8, “The Abyss of Life” – Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Episode 9, “Crimson Sky” – Tuesday, April 16, 2024
- Episode 10, “A Dream of a Dream” – Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Each of these episodes is currently slated to debut in line with the timings listed above for Episode 3. We’ll update this section should this change, however.
Shōgun is currently airing on FX, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.