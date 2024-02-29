Category:
Movies & TV

Shōgun: When Is Episode 3 Out?

Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 11:15 am
Yoshii Torunaga on horseback in FX's Shogun

FX’s Shōgun made a big splash with its recent two-episode premiere, leaving audiences desperate to know what’s next for Yoshii Toranaga, John Blackthorne, and the rest of the historical drama’s ensemble. If that includes you, read on to find out when Shōgun Episode 3 is out!

Recommended Videos

Related: Is FX’s Shōgun Based On a True Story?

Jump To:

When Does Shōgun Episode 3 Come Out?

Shōgun Episode 3, “Tomorrow is Tomorrow,” premieres on FX and Hulu on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Hulu subscribers have access to Episode 3 from 12:01 PT/ET. Meanwhile, FX viewers face a bigger delay, as “Tomorrow is Tomorrow” doesn’t debut on the pay TV channel until 10 pm ET. Outside the US, Shōgun Episode 3 (like the rest of the show’s entries) will screen on Disney+; see below for the international schedule:

  • UK – 5 am GMT, Tuesday, March 5, 2024
  • Europe – 6 am CET / 7 am EET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024
  • India – 10:30 am IST, Tuesday, March 5, 2024
  • China – 2 pm CST / 7 am EET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024
  • Japan – 3pm am JST / 7 am EET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024
  • Australia – 4 pm AEST, Tuesday, March 5, 2024
  • New Zealand – 5 pm NZST, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Related: Is FX’s Shōgun in English?

When Do New Shōgun Episodes Come Out?

While Shōgun kicked off its 10-episode run with a two-episode premiere, starting with Episode 3, the limited series will revert to a one-installment-per-week schedule. That breaks down as follows:

  • Episode 3, “Tomorrow is Tomorrow” – Tuesday, March 5, 2024
  • Episode 4, “The Eightfold Fence” – Tuesday, March 12, 2024
  • Episode 5, “Broken to the Fist” – Tuesday, March 19, 2024
  • Episode 6, “Ladies of the Willow World” – Tuesday, March 26, 2024
  • Episode 7, “A Stick of Time” – Tuesday, April 2, 2024
  • Episode 8, “The Abyss of Life” – Tuesday, April 9, 2024
  • Episode 9, “Crimson Sky” – Tuesday, April 16, 2024
  • Episode 10, “A Dream of a Dream” – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Each of these episodes is currently slated to debut in line with the timings listed above for Episode 3. We’ll update this section should this change, however.

Shōgun is currently airing on FX, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays. For more Shōgun coverage, check out our guide to the show’s fictional and historical influences.

Post Tag:
Shogun
related content
Read Article Halo Season 2, Episode 5, ‘Aleria’ Recap
Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey in Halo Season 2, Episode 5, "Aleria"
Category:
Features
Features
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Halo Season 2, Episode 5, ‘Aleria’ Recap
Leon Miller Leon Miller Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Will Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Get a Season 2?
Key art for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Will Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Get a Season 2?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Is FX’s Shōgun in English?
Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne in Shogun
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Is FX’s Shōgun in English?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Halo Season 2, Episode 5, ‘Aleria’ Recap
Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey in Halo Season 2, Episode 5, "Aleria"
Category:
Features
Features
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Halo Season 2, Episode 5, ‘Aleria’ Recap
Leon Miller Leon Miller Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Will Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Get a Season 2?
Key art for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Will Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Get a Season 2?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Is FX’s Shōgun in English?
Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne in Shogun
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Is FX’s Shōgun in English?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Feb 29, 2024
Author
Leon Miller
Leon is a freelance writer obsessed with film, TV, video games, and comic books. His writing credits include articles for Polygon, Popverse, Screen Rant, CBR, Cultured Vultures, PanelxPanel, Taste of Cinema, and more. Originally from Australia, Leon is currently based in the UK.