Reality show Dance Moms isn’t short on would-be dancers, some of whom stuck around while others stepped away after a series or two. But when does Dance Moms’ Kalani join the show? Here’s the answer.

When Does Kalani Join Dance Moms? Answered

Kalani Hilliker first appears on Dance Moms back in Season 4 of the show as a guest. She initially appeared in Season 4, Episode 7, “Big Trouble in the Big Apple,” but went on to feature in several Season 4 episodes.

As with many of the show’s dancers, dance instructor Abby Lee Miller piled on the pressure, but Kalani did well enough to stick around, pulling off a duet with Maddie. And, along with mom Kira Girard, Kalani returned for Dance Moms Seasons 5, 6 and 7.

Reflecting on her experience in the Dance Moms reunion show, she’s not as scathing as some, but she does call Abby out on the bizarre vegan dance number that she and the rest of the company participated in.

Since leaving the show, she’s continued to dance and went on tour with several other cast members. For a couple of years, she had a major role in Dirt, a series about motocross, but the show has since ended.

Kalani’s also designed, coming with her own line of socks, Pretty Feet, and has also created a line of dancewear. She also caused a bit of a stir back in 2020 when she tweeted that she’d be voting for Donald Trump. However, Kalani is currently working as a dance teacher, and (via TheList) she’s still friends with many of her former castmates.

So, the answer to when Dance Moms’ Kalani joined the show is that she first appeared in Season 4, Episode 7, but went on to become a full troupe member in Seasons 5, 6, and 7.

