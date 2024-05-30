When Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 4 End?

Season 4 has just arrived in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but that doesn’t mean players aren’t already looking ahead to the future. Below, I’ll lay out a definitive timeline for Season 4 and when Season 5 is expected to arrive in MW3.

At the time of writing, Season 4 is planned to be 55 days long. If you view the Battle Pass tab in MW3 after downloading the Season 4 update, you can see the day counter at the top of the screen. The start of the season started with “55 days left.”

If this timeline holds firm, then Season 5 of MW3 is currently slated to arrive on Wednesday, July 24. That’s exactly two months away, which is roughly the same timeline that the previous MW3 seasons have followed. However, as we have seen in the past, seasons can be delayed or even moved forward, so while July 24 is still the most likely release date, it’s not set in stone yet.

The Reclaimer shotgun is likely coming in Season 4 Reloaded. Image via Activision

As for what the rest of Season 4 holds, at least one more content drop is on the way with Season 4 Reloaded. The update should arrive sometime during the halfway point between Seasons 4 and 5, so you can expect it around the end of June. We don’t know what content is coming in Season 4 Reloaded yet, but it’s likely that the Reclaimer shotgun and Sledgehammer melee weapon will arrive with the update. The Incline and Das Gross 6v6 maps should also be introduced in Season 4 Reloaded.

We’ll learn more about the reloaded update sometime in June and start hearing details on Season 5 throughout mid-late July. For now, enjoy the content currently available in Season 4 of MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

