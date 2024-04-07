Category:
When Does My Hero Academia: You’re Next Come Out?

Another film is on the way.
The My Hero Academia universe only continues to get bigger as 2024 won’t just see a new season of the show, but also a new cinematic experience, You’re Next. For those superfans who want to be there on day one, here’s when My Hero Academia: You’re Next is coming out.

What Is the Release Date for My Hero Academia the Movie: You’re Next?

Dark Might giving an evil grin and looking straight ahead
Screenshot via Toho Animation

Toho Animation’s next My Hero Academia film You’re Next will land in theaters around Japan on Aug. 2, 2024. A global release is expected later in the year, but no date has been shared as of right now.

On April 6 the first trailer for the movie was unveiled introducing its villain Dark Might. This threat is an evil character who looks identical to All Might and they even share the same voice actor. This is also where the release date for first made public. Outside of these details, not a lot was shared about the film’s plot, but we expect more news to come in the next few months as we approach release.

2024 is shaping up to be a big year for My Hero Academia fans. Before You’re Next, Season 7 of My Hero Academia will air starting May with new episodes weekly. This timeline should see the season wrap around the same time as the movie lands. My Hero Academia The Movie: You’re Next is the fourth film in the franchise.

You’ve still got a few weeks before the season arrives and a few months before the film My Hero Academia: You’re Next gets here so there’s time to binge through all of the series so far. We’d recommend doing this simply as a refresher of everything that’s gone on in previous seasons, and of course, there are the other movies to watch too. Basically, it’s looking like prime time for a My Hero Academia binge.

