When Does the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta Start?

The beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is here, giving players all over the world a chance to try out the new game. However, the trial isn’t open to everyone just yet. So, when does the Black Ops 6 open beta start?

When the Black Ops 6 Open Beta Starts

The first weekend of the Black Ops 6 beta was only available to people who pre-ordered the game. It didn’t mean everyone paid at least $70 ahead of time, though, as Game Pass subscribers also got a chance to play since the game is coming to the service on launch day. There’s still a large chunk of the playerbase who would rather wait to try out Black Ops 6 before putting down money, so they’re waiting for the open beta. Thankfully, the wait isn’t long, as the open beta kicks off on September 6th.

With the closed beta ending on September 4th, that means there’s only a 48-hour break. So, players who have been champing at the bit and getting serious FOMO will be able to dive in and get grinding. Of course, the players who have already maxed out their weapons will prove challenging, but it’s nothing Call of Duty veterans can’t handle.

How To Play the Black Ops 6 Open Beta

All players have to do to ensure they have access to the open beta is update Call of Duty. Unlike previous betas, which had their own files, the Black Ops 6 open beta is part of the larger Call of Duty file and will unlock on September 6th and run until September 9th. With the game only a few months away, it’s time to dive in and discover the best maps, guns, and loadouts.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

