Player moves to kick the soccer ball
Category:
Video Games

When Is EA FC 25 Coming Out?

Image of Sam Stone
Sam Stone
|
Published: Apr 20, 2024 01:37 pm

The hit professional soccer video game series FIFA rebranded as EA Sports FC, starting with EA Sports FC 24. After last year’s best-selling launch, fans are already clamoring for the expected EA Sports FC 25.

Recommended Videos

This rebranding comes from the longtime licensing agreement between FIFA and publisher Electronic Arts, which ended in 2022. EA Sports Club FC brings the sweeping soccer action EA is known for, as players manage and play football clubs worldwide, drawing from the biggest leagues, clubs, and players in the sport. Here’s when EA Sports FC 25 is expected to release on all major gaming platforms.

When Does EA Sports FC 25 Come Out?

EA Sports FC 24 roster

For the past several years, FIFA games have been released in late September or early October, with EA Sports FC 24 retaining this trend with a September 29, 2023 wide release date. More specifically, EA has released its major soccer games on either the final Friday or the first of October of each year. Should this trend continue, this would place EA Sports Club FC 25‘s release date on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Like many games that feature premium subscriptions or ultimate editions, EA Sports FC offers players who either subscribe to EA Play or preorder the ultimate edition early access several days ahead of the wide release. EA Sports FC 24 gave players early access two days before the wide release on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. If this strategy is mirrored for EA Sports FC 25, players who meet the necessary criteria should expect early access by Wednesday, September 24, 2024.

EA Sports FC was off to a rocky start initially, with more mixed critical and fan reception than the final wave of FIFA titles had enjoyed, leading to extensive post-release patches. With developers hard at work on EA Sports FC 25, refining the gameplay and presentation, hopefully the series will return stronger than ever for soccer video game enthusiasts worldwide.

Post Tag:
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 25
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Find and Kill Hunters in Helldivers 2
Hunter appears in front of a Diver in Helldivers 2.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find and Kill Hunters in Helldivers 2
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 20, 2024
Read Article The 20 Rarest Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Image of the Pokemon GO map with a phone showing Armored Mewtwo. In the background we also see Pikachu Libre and Celebi
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
The 20 Rarest Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 20, 2024
Read Article How to Get Shards of Agony in Diablo 4
Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Shards of Agony in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Find and Kill Hunters in Helldivers 2
Hunter appears in front of a Diver in Helldivers 2.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find and Kill Hunters in Helldivers 2
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 20, 2024
Read Article The 20 Rarest Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Image of the Pokemon GO map with a phone showing Armored Mewtwo. In the background we also see Pikachu Libre and Celebi
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
The 20 Rarest Pokemon in Pokemon GO
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 20, 2024
Read Article How to Get Shards of Agony in Diablo 4
Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Shards of Agony in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 20, 2024
Author
Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.