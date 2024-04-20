When Is EA FC 25 Coming Out?

The hit professional soccer video game series FIFA rebranded as EA Sports FC, starting with EA Sports FC 24. After last year’s best-selling launch, fans are already clamoring for the expected EA Sports FC 25.

Recommended Videos

This rebranding comes from the longtime licensing agreement between FIFA and publisher Electronic Arts, which ended in 2022. EA Sports Club FC brings the sweeping soccer action EA is known for, as players manage and play football clubs worldwide, drawing from the biggest leagues, clubs, and players in the sport. Here’s when EA Sports FC 25 is expected to release on all major gaming platforms.

When Does EA Sports FC 25 Come Out?

For the past several years, FIFA games have been released in late September or early October, with EA Sports FC 24 retaining this trend with a September 29, 2023 wide release date. More specifically, EA has released its major soccer games on either the final Friday or the first of October of each year. Should this trend continue, this would place EA Sports Club FC 25‘s release date on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Like many games that feature premium subscriptions or ultimate editions, EA Sports FC offers players who either subscribe to EA Play or preorder the ultimate edition early access several days ahead of the wide release. EA Sports FC 24 gave players early access two days before the wide release on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. If this strategy is mirrored for EA Sports FC 25, players who meet the necessary criteria should expect early access by Wednesday, September 24, 2024.

EA Sports FC was off to a rocky start initially, with more mixed critical and fan reception than the final wave of FIFA titles had enjoyed, leading to extensive post-release patches. With developers hard at work on EA Sports FC 25, refining the gameplay and presentation, hopefully the series will return stronger than ever for soccer video game enthusiasts worldwide.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more