The Persona series has slowly become one of the premiere RPG franchises. But it’s been some time since fans received an entry filled with the mechanics they fell in love with. Persona 3 Reload is here to fix that, so here’s when and what time it comes out.

When & What Time Persona 3 Reload Comes Out, Answered

It won’t be long until Persona 3 Reload releases in the West. The game will be released on Friday, February 2nd, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It’ll also be released on Xbox Game Pass on the same day, so people who are subscribed to the service will be able to play the game the same day it releases. Not only that, but this remake is the first entry in the series to have a day-and-date global launch, so no matter where you are in the world, February 2nd will be the day you can head back to Gekkoukan High and take on the horrors of the Dark Hour and discover the secrets of Tartarus for yourself.

As for what time you can start playing this highly anticipated remake, like most major releases, the game will be available to download at midnight on the 2nd. If you have Game Pass, you can start playing it almost instantly! Of course, if you decide to pre-order one of the nice physical versions of the game, you’ll obviously have to wait for it to show up, but hopefully, it shouldn’t be too long of a wait to play one of the most anticipated RPGs of the year.

And that’s when and what time you can start playing Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload will be available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.