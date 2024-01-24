Wheat is a handy food item that you can produce on your farm to help make bread. One of the only issues is that it can be tough to come across Wheat Seeds. In this guide, we’ll be going over where and how to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld.

Where and How to Get Wheat Seeds in Palworld

Now and then, you’ll come across a traveling merchant who sells and buys things for gold, which you’ll often find in chests around the map. The traveling merchant is one of the easiest ways to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld, as you can simply buy them from him with some gold. There are several chests around the starting location, so most likely, you’ll have enough to buy some Wheat Seeds. Running into the merchant is random, though, so there is another way.

Once you’re a bit stronger – roughly around the 14-15 level range – with some good Pals and weapons, you’ll be able to fight and capture Dinossom. These are the large Grass and Poison-type Pals that look like a Meganium if you’re familiar with Pokémon. They’re around level 14-15, which makes them quite strong early on, and they can deal out a ton of damage. They’ll often just be walking around the starting zone by the bridge that crosses the river.

If you fight Dinossom and catch or kill it, you’ll earn yourself some Wheat Seeds in Palworld. If you research and make the Meat Cleaver as well, you’ll be able to butcher the Dinossom after you kill it for even more Wheat Seeds. Rinse and repeat this a few times, and you’ll have enough seeds to work with to start farming some Wheat.

That’s where and how you can get ahold of some Wheat Seeds in Palworld. The merchant isn’t around all the time, so it’ll be more efficient to get strong enough to take down some Dinossom.

Palworld Early Access is available now.