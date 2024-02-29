Category:
Guides
Video Games

Where Does Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth End?

Don't let where Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth ends take you by surprise, and maybe bring some tissues.
Image of Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 10:31 am
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Fight
Image via Square Enix

It’s time for the second installment of the much-anticipated trilogy remake Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. Where the first part of the remake games had a pretty clear place to end the game, this next part isn’t as clear cut and is leaving fans wondering where it will end.

Recommended Videos

The Final Fantasy 7 remake games are following the original game closely with a few twists that give it a fresh experience for veteran players. The first game, FF7 Remake ended with Cloud’s party escaping Midgar and being released into the open world. It was a pretty predictable spot in the story to end the first game, even if the events leading to it were a bit different from the original. Now, players will be able to explore an open world with many locations to explore like Junon. But just what events are going to end in the second part of this remake?

Where FF7 Rebirth Ends

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Aerith
Image via Square Enix

FF7 Rebirth ends after the events of “The Forgotten Capital, where the greatest fate of Final Fantasy VII awaits you,” director Tetsuya Nomura said in an interview he did with PlayStation Blog. Many players have speculated where the ending would be and had guessed that this would be the case. The “greatest fate” phrase is definitely referring to Aerith’s potential death. My suggestion is to grab some tissues and get ready once players near the end of the game.

The things players will need to be aware of are the events and locations they will be exploring leading up to the game. Nomura has explained that the order of locations will be different for this game with locations like Wutai not being part of the route in this game. While there is a difference in how players get there from the original game, it seems that the unfortunate events of “The Forgotten Capital” will no longer be a distant inevitability.

This time around, compared to Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s ending leaving the Cloud’s party hopeful and players hopeful but with the foreboding knowledge of what’s to come, FF7 Rebirth will leave players with a sad cliffhanger ending, having them chomping at the bit for that last installment of the series.

If you’re looking for more, check out how many chapters FF7 Rebirth is and how long it takes to beat.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article What Close Call Kills Are in MW3 & How to Get Them
Call of Duty MW3. This image is part of an article about how to do a finishing move in MW3.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Close Call Kills Are in MW3 & How to Get Them
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day: Dates, Featured Pokemon, & Paid Timed Research
Charged-Up Research Day Pokemon GO March Events
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day: Dates, Featured Pokemon, & Paid Timed Research
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Make Goku in Infinite Craft
Goku using Kaio-Ken while in Super Saiyan Blue. This image is part of an article about how a BG3 x Dragon Ball Mod lets players go Super Saiyan.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Goku in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Close Call Kills Are in MW3 & How to Get Them
Call of Duty MW3. This image is part of an article about how to do a finishing move in MW3.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Close Call Kills Are in MW3 & How to Get Them
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day: Dates, Featured Pokemon, & Paid Timed Research
Charged-Up Research Day Pokemon GO March Events
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day: Dates, Featured Pokemon, & Paid Timed Research
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Make Goku in Infinite Craft
Goku using Kaio-Ken while in Super Saiyan Blue. This image is part of an article about how a BG3 x Dragon Ball Mod lets players go Super Saiyan.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Goku in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 29, 2024
Author
Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff is a contributing writer for The Escapist and an RPG, cozy game, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. If there is a story to be told, they are happily playing that game. In between games, they do all things nerdy or cause chaos making their next cosplay.