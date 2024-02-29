Where Does Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth End?

It’s time for the second installment of the much-anticipated trilogy remake Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. Where the first part of the remake games had a pretty clear place to end the game, this next part isn’t as clear cut and is leaving fans wondering where it will end.

The Final Fantasy 7 remake games are following the original game closely with a few twists that give it a fresh experience for veteran players. The first game, FF7 Remake ended with Cloud’s party escaping Midgar and being released into the open world. It was a pretty predictable spot in the story to end the first game, even if the events leading to it were a bit different from the original. Now, players will be able to explore an open world with many locations to explore like Junon. But just what events are going to end in the second part of this remake?

Where FF7 Rebirth Ends

Image via Square Enix

FF7 Rebirth ends after the events of “The Forgotten Capital, where the greatest fate of Final Fantasy VII awaits you,” director Tetsuya Nomura said in an interview he did with PlayStation Blog. Many players have speculated where the ending would be and had guessed that this would be the case. The “greatest fate” phrase is definitely referring to Aerith’s potential death. My suggestion is to grab some tissues and get ready once players near the end of the game.

The things players will need to be aware of are the events and locations they will be exploring leading up to the game. Nomura has explained that the order of locations will be different for this game with locations like Wutai not being part of the route in this game. While there is a difference in how players get there from the original game, it seems that the unfortunate events of “The Forgotten Capital” will no longer be a distant inevitability.

This time around, compared to Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s ending leaving the Cloud’s party hopeful and players hopeful but with the foreboding knowledge of what’s to come, FF7 Rebirth will leave players with a sad cliffhanger ending, having them chomping at the bit for that last installment of the series.

