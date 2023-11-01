Where to Find the Lighthouse Key in Alan Wake 2

It seems very fitting that one of the final locations you can unlock in Alan Wake 2, a game about shining a light through the darkness, is a grand lighthouse. Here’s how to find the key for the Watery Lighthouse in Alan Wake 2.

How to Get the Lighthouse Key in Alan Wake 2

While you first encounter the Watery Lighthouse in “Return 3: Local Girl,” you’ll only be able to access it much later in the game. Most players will likely only be able to head back to it after “Return 6: Scratch” if they’ve been careful with their exploration of Bright Falls and the surrounding area. If you want to locate the key to the Lighthouse then you’ll need to diligently track down every Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2. If you don’t know what those are, they’re the heavy-duty camping crates you’ll find scattered throughout the world. They’ve been placed by the Cult of the Tree and will require you to jump through some hoops to crack them open. This usually involves solving a puzzle or tracking down a key in the nearby vicinity.

Related: How to Get Alan Wake 2’s Witchfinder Station Computer Password

In total, you’re looking for 22 Cult Stashes spread across Bright Falls, Cauldron Lake, and Watery. You’ll come across five in Cauldron Lake, eight in Watery, and nine in Bright Falls. If you manage to track them all down in the order you naturally encounter them throughout Alan Wake 2‘s story, the last one you come across will probably be in the Evidence Room of the Sheriff’s Station. When you crack open the last Cult Stash, no matter which one it is, you’ll find the Lighthouse Key inside. You know what to do with that! Just note that some players have reported the key not spawning for them so if that’s the case, you’ll need to reload your save to a point before opening the final Cult Stash. That seems to do fix the bug.

Unfortunately, if you ask me, the rewards for all that legwork are a little disappointing. Inside the Lighthouse, you’ll find a couple of Manuscript Pages and a note about a gigantic light laser that Ilmo is planning to eventually fit to the outside of the building. There’ll also be some supplies that randomly spawn, including the usual boxes of ammo, painkillers, or even a flashbang. Just seems like a lot of extra work for what is a glorified Cult Stash in and of itself but fans wanting some more insight into the Cult of the Tree and the kooky characters running may get a kick out of the Manuscript Pages.

If you’re looking for more after getting the Lighthouse Key, check out our explanation of Alan Wake 2’s ending.