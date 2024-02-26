Like the Marsh Eggs, the ThermoSap Crystals are one of the few materials you can only find in specific biomes in Pacific Drive. To help you out, here’s a guide discussing where and how to get ThermoSap Crystals if you’re struggling.

Recommended Videos

Where & How to Get ThermoSap Crystals in Pacific Drive

Collecting ThermoSap Crystals is a must if you want to craft and unlock some of the best car parts in Pacific Drive, like armored doors and puncture-proof tires, and even improve your character’s resistance to the Olympic Exclusion Zone’s hazardous effects. Unfortunately, you won’t begin finding ThermoSap Crystals until you reach the mid-zone of Pacific Drive.

Inside the Scorch biomes, you can encounter Sap Compressors with a cluster of around ten ThermoSap Crystals that you can shatter with an Impact Hammer to collect the materials. These Sap Compressors will usually appear as red glowing gems upheld by a mechanical pedestal stabbed into the ground, so keep your eyes out while driving around so you don’t miss any.

Beyond those objects, it’s also possible to get ThermoSap Crystals from an Abandoned Squire, an armored yellow vehicle found in mid-to-deep-zone areas. With a Scrapper or similar tool, you can shred down the car to potentially acquire ThermoSap Crystals.

Related: Best Car Upgrades to Unlock First in Pacific Drive

As a tip to help you find these sources, you can unlock and craft a Resource Radar to ping your surrounding area to locate them. As long as you have a Roof Rack, you can attach this device to the station wagon and use the Resource Radar’s skill through the car to assist your search.

Also, don’t forget to continue scavenging buildings, abandoned cars, and so on as you make your way to the Scorch areas. There’s a slim chance you might get a few ThermoSap Crystals while doing your usual searches, so it doesn’t hurt to stop and check.

Pacific Drive is available on PlayStation and PC.