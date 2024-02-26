Category:
Video Games

Where & How to Get ThermoSap Crystals in Pacific Drive

Image of Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones
|
Published: Feb 26, 2024 01:27 pm
Image of person dismantling a car door with a jigsaw-like machine cutter in Pacific Drive.
Image via Ironwood Studios

Like the Marsh Eggs, the ThermoSap Crystals are one of the few materials you can only find in specific biomes in Pacific Drive. To help you out, here’s a guide discussing where and how to get ThermoSap Crystals if you’re struggling.

Recommended Videos

Where & How to Get ThermoSap Crystals in Pacific Drive

Collecting ThermoSap Crystals is a must if you want to craft and unlock some of the best car parts in Pacific Drive, like armored doors and puncture-proof tires, and even improve your character’s resistance to the Olympic Exclusion Zone’s hazardous effects. Unfortunately, you won’t begin finding ThermoSap Crystals until you reach the mid-zone of Pacific Drive.

Inside the Scorch biomes, you can encounter Sap Compressors with a cluster of around ten ThermoSap Crystals that you can shatter with an Impact Hammer to collect the materials. These Sap Compressors will usually appear as red glowing gems upheld by a mechanical pedestal stabbed into the ground, so keep your eyes out while driving around so you don’t miss any.

Beyond those objects, it’s also possible to get ThermoSap Crystals from an Abandoned Squire, an armored yellow vehicle found in mid-to-deep-zone areas. With a Scrapper or similar tool, you can shred down the car to potentially acquire ThermoSap Crystals.

Related: Best Car Upgrades to Unlock First in Pacific Drive

As a tip to help you find these sources, you can unlock and craft a Resource Radar to ping your surrounding area to locate them. As long as you have a Roof Rack, you can attach this device to the station wagon and use the Resource Radar’s skill through the car to assist your search.

Also, don’t forget to continue scavenging buildings, abandoned cars, and so on as you make your way to the Scorch areas. There’s a slim chance you might get a few ThermoSap Crystals while doing your usual searches, so it doesn’t hurt to stop and check. 

Pacific Drive is available on PlayStation and PC. 

Post Tag:
Pacific Drive
related content
Read Article Stardew Valley Confirms Spring Release Date For 1.6 Update
Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Official Cover
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Stardew Valley Confirms Spring Release Date For 1.6 Update
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to Make & Get Game in Infinite Craft
Game in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make & Get Game in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 26, 2024
Read Article Where & How to Get Marsh Eggs in Pacific Drive
Image of red-eyed device floating in the sky with debris in Pacific Drive.
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
Where & How to Get Marsh Eggs in Pacific Drive
Anthony Jones Anthony Jones Feb 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Stardew Valley Confirms Spring Release Date For 1.6 Update
Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Official Cover
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Stardew Valley Confirms Spring Release Date For 1.6 Update
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to Make & Get Game in Infinite Craft
Game in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make & Get Game in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 26, 2024
Read Article Where & How to Get Marsh Eggs in Pacific Drive
Image of red-eyed device floating in the sky with debris in Pacific Drive.
Category:
Video Games
Video Games
Where & How to Get Marsh Eggs in Pacific Drive
Anthony Jones Anthony Jones Feb 26, 2024
Author
Anthony Jones
Anthony is a Strategic Content Writer for the The Escapist and an RPG nerd in love with retro games and the evolution of modern gaming. He has over two years experience as a games reporter with words at IGN, Game Informer, Distractify, Twinfinite, MMOBomb, and elsewhere. More than anything, Anthony loves to talk your ear off about JRPGs that changed his childhood (which deserve remakes) and analyzing the design behind beloved titles.