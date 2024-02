There are plenty of fish in the sea, but where exactly should you be casting your line if you want to reel some in after loading up Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth? Here’s where to catch every fish on Dondoko Island in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Where to Catch Every Fish on Dondoko Island in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

One of the best ways to generate cash in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is to spend some time getting familiar with your harpoon on Dondoko Island. All the innuendo aside, catching and selling fish is a fantastic way to earn Dondoko Bucks, which can easily be converted into USD and Yen. Given that there are several beaches players can scope out for undersea treasures, we figured it’d be useful to collect together every fish available to catch on Dondoko Island and where exactly they can be found. Moreover, we’ve also included a section on how much they typically sell for to help you figure out which are worth pursuing.

Mukku Beach

Name Size Price Aweoweo Small 900 Dondoko Bucks Barracuda Large 5,500 Dondoko Bucks Dondoko Scuttler Small 100 Dondoko Bucks Flounder Small 800 Dondoko Bucks Jellyfish Medium 1,500 Dondoko Bucks Porcupinefish Medium 2,200 Dondoko Bucks Salmon Medium 1,700 Dondoko Bucks Spider Crab Large 4,500 Squid Medium 1,800

Dondoko Wharf

Name Size Price Dondoko Scuttler Small 100 Dondoko Bucks Flounder Small 800 Dondoko Bucks Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa Medium 2,000 Dondoko Bucks Jellyfish Medium 1,500 Dondoko Bucks Mahi Mahi Large 5,000 Dondoko Bucks Ono Medium 1,600 Dondoko Bucks Skipjack Tuna Medium 1,600 Dondoko Bucks Squid Medium 1,800 Dondoko Bucks Tiger Prawn Small 900 Dondoko Bucks

Splish Splash Bridge

Name Size Price Axolotl Medium 2,000 Dondoko Bucks Coelacanth Large 6,000 Dondoko Bucks Dondoko Scuttler Small 100 Dondoko Bucks Eel Large 5,000 Dondoko Bucks Golden Shark Large 70,000 Dondoko Bucks Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa Medium 2,000 Dondoko Bucks Jellyfish Medium 1,500 Dondoko Bucks Mahi Mahi Large 5,000 Dondoko Bucks Marlin Large 8,000 Dondoko Bucks Octopus Medium 1,800 Dondoko Bucks Ono Medium 1,600 Dondoko Bucks Scorpionfish Small 900 Dondoko Bucks Tiger Puffer Large 4,000 Dondoko Bucks

Rest Area

Name Size Price Aweoweo Small 900 Dondoko Bucks Axolotl Medium 2,400 Dondoko Bucks Bluefin Tuna Large 10,000 Dondoko Bucks Oarfish Large 12,000 Dondoko Bucks Octopus Medium 1,800 Dondoko Bucks Ono Medium 1,600 Dondoko Bucks Scorpionfish Small 900 Dondoko Bucks Squid Medium 1,800 Dondoko Bucks Tiger Prawn Small 900 Dondoko Bucks

Leafy Leaf Bridge

Name Size Price Crawfish Small 800 Dondoko Bucks Dondoko Scuttler Small 100 Dondoko Bucks Porcupinefish Medium 2,200 Dondoko Bucks Salmon Medium 1,700 Dondoko Bucks Sea Bream Medium 2,000 Dondoko Bucks Spider Crab Large 4,500 Dondoko Bucks Squid Medium 1,800 Dondoko Bucks Sweet Fish Medium 800 Dondoko Bucks Tiger Prawn Small 900 Dondoko Bucks

And that’s where to catch every fish on Dondoko Island in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.