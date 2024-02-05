You may be in the early stages of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but that doesn’t mean you should settle for weaker equipment. Here’s where to pick up a Metal Bat in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Where to Find a Metal Bat in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

While Ichiban will start his second adventure with his classic baseball bat, players will quickly find that it doesn’t necessarily scale with some of the game’s tougher opponents. This becomes all the more clear once you find yourself in Hawaii, a place that’s littered with all kinds of Sujimon and enemies that need a good thrashing. It’s best that you replace your starting equipment as quickly as possible, and one of the better options for Ichiban is the Metal Bat.

Once the Hawaiian map opens up a bit, players will be able to freely explore the first suburb. With this newfound freedom, you can head to the Worldwide Market Village, an outdoor mall that can be found to the northwest of Aloha Beach. You won’t miss it – it’s the massive blue building that stands out on your map.

Inside the market, wander around until you spy Panthera Sports Kingdom, a retailer that deals in various sporting goods. From here, you’ll be able to purchase the Metal Bat for 500 USD, which may not seem like much in comparison to some of the more late-game items, but at this early stage in the game, it can be difficult to cough up the necessary funds. Bear in mind that the Metal Bat isn’t exactly a weapon that you want to take into Infinite Wealth‘s late game, given that it only has 42 Attack and 38 Magic.

Why You Want a Metal Bat in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The easiest answer to that question is that it’s a key ingredient in crafting one of Ichiban’s best early-game and late-game weapons. Soon after acquiring a Metal Bat, you’ll be able to take it to Julie’s Gearworks and use it to build the Barbed Wire Bat, a weapon with a base Attack and Magic of 58 and 53, respectively. Obviously, this number can be increased through Upgrades, but eventually, you’ll want a Metal Bat to craft something much more devastating.

Specifically, it’s needed to construct the Ultima Egesta, an incredible weapon that comes with 196 Attack and 184 Magic and has a chance to both Blind and Poison any enemy it hits. Easily one of Ichiban’s best weapons, I would highly recommend crafting it the second it’s available. Slap some upgrades onto that sucker, and you’ll be able to take on damn near any challenge that stands in your way.

And that’s where to find a Metal Bat in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.