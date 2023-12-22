Video Games

Where to Find Rough Amber in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite Desert Dry Valley Stroll

Locating this resource may take you to new heights – literally. Here’s where to find Rough Amber in LEGO Fortnite and what to use it for.

Rough Amber in LEGO Fortnite.

In order to mine Rough Amber, you’ll need to first prepare for a journey to the Dry Valley biome. It gets a little hot, so make sure you have a Cool-Headed Charm or Snowberries in your inventory to give you enough time to wander around. Another issue is that you’ll need at least an Uncommon Pickaxe to get the job done. That shouldn’t be too much of a problem if you’ve made it this far, but make sure you have a couple of Pickaxes in your inventory, as they break easily.

When you finally reach the Dry Valley, you’ll see plenty of the orange rocks that house Rough Amber, but they may be hard to reach. They frequently spawn on the side of cliffs, and the easiest way to get to them is to build a set of Stairs. So, make sure you have plenty of Wood in your inventory on top of everything else.

What to Use Rough Amber for in LEGO Fortnite

Totem in LEGO Fortnite. This image is part of an article about where to find Rough Amber in Fortnite.

To really make use of all the Rough Amber you mined, you’ll need to make it into Cut Amber, which means you’ll need access to a Gem Cutter. If you don’t have on in your Village already, you’ll need 20 Marble Slabs, five Rough Amber, five Sand Claws, and three Sand Shells. Once that’s taken care of, though, you’ll have everything you need to start using Amber in recipes.

Cut Amber can be used to create several Totems, including the Totem of the Immortal and the Health Charm. It’s also one of the ingredients to craft a Rare Forest Axe, which will allow you to collect new resources.

