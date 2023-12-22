You can only live on berries and raw meat for so long. At some point, you’re going to have to figure out how to cook the good stuff. Here’s how to make Bread in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Make Bread in LEGO Fortnite

The biggest challenge to making sure your Village has plenty of Bread is building an Oven. That may not sound too hard, as most of the machines in LEGO Fortnite don’t take a lot of effort to build. However, to put together an Oven, you must have Copper, Brightcore, and Obsidian. There’s a silver lining when it comes to collecting these resources, though.

All three of those items are found in Lava Caves in the Dry Valley biome. So, as long as you can handle the heat, you can get everything you need for your Oven in one trip. Once you’re done with that, it’ll just be a matter of placing your Copper into a Metal Smelter to get Copper Bars and making your Obsidian into Obsidian Slabs in a Stone Breaker.

With the hard part out of the way, you should be ready to collect the ingredients you need to make Bread. And don’t worry, you won’t have to go far. The recipe for Bread calls for two Flour and two Eggs, and if you’re at the point in the game where you’re ready for an Oven, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding these items.

Eggs, of course, are dropped by Chickens when you pet them. You shouldn’t have to go very far to find a group of them, and they’ll be more than happy to get some attention. When it comes to Flour, all you’ll have to do is place Wheat Grain in the Grain Mill, and that should be the last step before you’re ready to bake some Bread.

