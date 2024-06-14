Where to Find the New Skyline Valley Region in Fallout 76

In the June Xbox Games Showcase, Bethesda revealed the imminent release for the latest Fallout 76 expansion, Skyline Valley. This update includes the first map expansion since launch. Now, players can explore a new region of West Virginia in Fallout 76 called Skyline Valley, and here’s how to find it.

Where is Skyline Valley in Fallout 76?

It is not immediately clear where Skyline Valley is, unless you are already very familiar with the Fallout 76 map. The game doesn’t do a great job of showing off the new area, unless you know where to look. The where in question is in the South Central portion of the map (pictured above). When you open the World Map, Skyline Valley is visible between the Map Legend and the “Welcome to West Virginia” logo.

The new region is available for free, so it’s available to all players, old and new. To get there, just head south from Vault 96. If you’ve visited that Vault previously, it makes for a great fast travel point as you head to the new region. If not, Skyline Valley can be a bit of a hike, especially from the starting region near Vault 76.

What Level Do I Have to Be for Skyline Valley?

Skyline Valley is not locked off to players at a certain level. Regardless of how long you’ve been playing Fallout 76, your character can find and visit the Skyline Valley region, in theory, at least. To do so, you have to survive the hazards of the Wasteland between your starting location and the new region. However, the quests in Skyline Valley do have a level requirement. They require you reach Level 25 before you can even start. As such, it is worth the wait to grind some levels before you head to Skyline Valley. If you are new to Fallout 76, or are looking to explore its content sooner, it might be worth it to start a new character at Level 20.

