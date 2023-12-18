The newest Chapter of Fortnite brought plenty of changes to the game, but some things never change, as Winterfest 2023 sees the return of some fan-favorite items. Here’s where to find the Snowball Launcher in Fortnite.

Where to Find the Snowball Launcher in Fortnite

If you’re in desperate need of a Snowball Launcher, you’re either trying to finish up some Quests before you have to go to grandma’s house for the holidays, or you just want to annoy your enemies into submission. Fortunately, there is more than one way to find a Snowball Launcher in Fortnite.

The first and most obvious is to find one while looting. It’s possible for Snowball Launchers to spawn in Chests and on the ground. Of course, they won’t be as common as something like a Hyper SMG, but it’s not impossible to come across one. And with the addition of Presents as part of Winterfest, you can find weapons of Epic or better rarity pretty easily.

If you try those methods and still can’t find a Snowball Launcher, there is a surefire way to acquire one, but it’s going to cost you. Between Fencing Fields and Pleasant Piazza, you will find Holiday Boxy, who’s willing to sell you a Snowball Launcher for 600 Gold Bars. Depending on how liquid you are, this may be a hefty sum, but it’s probably better than running around for hours hoping a Snowball Launcher will reveal itself.

How to Use the Snowball Launcher

Veteran Fortnite players will know that a Snowball Launcher is just a festive version of the Grenade Launcher, meaning they operate the same way. You will need to have Rockets to use the weapon, but once you’re stocked up, you can use them to blow away builds or send players running for their virtual lives. Just aim the Launcher using the left trigger and give yourself a bit of room by aiming higher than your target before hitting the right trigger and letting the snowballs fly.

