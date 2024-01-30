In a world as dense and detailed as Embervale, it makes sense that some of the more elusive food items could take some time to uncover. Here’s where to find Yucca Fruit in Enshrouded.

Where to Find Yucca Fruit in Enshrouded

Given how Enshrouded makes players really work to find precious resources, it makes sense that one of the game’s better healing items is hidden away in one of the final areas you’ll likely explore. If you want to harvest some of these delicious plants, you’ll need to put in some work just to reach the area you need to survey: the Kindlewastes. The fifth and final biome that’s currently in the game, players will want to ensure that their Flame Altar is at least at Lvl. 4, given that that sandy region is surrounded by a very dangerous Shroud.

Once you’ve managed to actually enter the Kindlewastes, you’ll be able to explore the arid wastes to your heart’s content. Now that there aren’t any limitations, you should begin searching for palm trees that have grown into a “V” shape. Those are the plants upon which Yucca Fruit can be found. To harvest them, you needn’t go to any extra trouble beyond simply chopping them down. They’ll drop both woo and Yucca Fruit, which you’ll be able to pick up with ease.

What to Use Yucca Fruit for in Enshrouded

When it comes to actually using Yucca Fruit, you have a few options. If you eat one directly, you’ll gain +2 Health Regeneration and +2 Stamina Recharge, both of which are pretty handy when you desperately need to get out of a dangerous situation. If you have some time to prepare your Yucca Fruit on a fire, you’ll obtain the Grilled version of the food, which provides +20 Stamina Recharge upon consumption.

To take your Yucca Fruit cooking to the next level, you could use it to craft a delicious Fruit Bowl by combining it with Honey, two Strawberries, and two Purple Berries. When you eat this meal, you’ll be granted +6 Health Regeneration and +3 Stamina Recharge over a period of 45 minutes. Perfect for when you need to explore a particularly perilous part of the Shroud. Outside of these uses, Yucca Fruit is just a standard item to have on hand in the event you need a bit of pep in your step ahead of a challenging battle. Just don’t try looting the Kindlewastes too early – that place is rough at lower levels.

And that’s where to find Yucca Fruit in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.