Endnight Games‘ Sons of the Forest strands you on an island without a single coffee shop in sight, so you’re going to have to get your refreshment. But while you can find cans of drink scattered around the island, a simpler method of staying hydrated is to use a water flask. So if you want to know where to get a water flash in Sons of the Forest, here’s the answer.

To Get a Water Flask in Sons of the Forest, Find Where This 3D Printer Is

You’re not going to find a flask just lying around in Sons of the Forest — instead you’re going to have to 3D-print one. Yes, it might look like the whole island is cannibals, crashed helicopters, and nothing else, but there’s a research complex beneath your feet. That’s where you’ll find a 3D printer.

Even better, there’s a 3D printer you can access that isn’t locked behind some convoluted Umbrella Corporation-style puzzle. You’ll need to get your GPS out, and zoom in or out until you can see the bottom of the mountains.

Now, look for the green circle just below the two caves. You can see it in the below picture. Head to that location and you’ll see an overgrown golf buggy inside. Next, go into the cave entrance near the buggy and, heading down a corridor, you’ll see the printer.

Activate the printer menu (R on the keyboard) and use the left and right movement keys (A and D) to select the flask. Now, activate the printer by holding down E, and a flask will print. If you’re using a joypad, the correct buttons will be marked on the laptop.

Now, go to the printer and take the flask. You can print multiple flasks, but each player can only carry one. And that’s the answer to where to get a water flask in Sons of the Forest. But you also might want to know how and where to fill it.

How to Get Water in Sons of the Forest and Fill Your Water Flask

In Sons of the Forest, the easiest way to get water is to go to a stream, river, or pond and drink from there. Look down at the water, and when you see the water droplet icon, hold “take” (E on the keyboard) to drink. You can empty your hands by pressing G, but you generally don’t have to. However, if you’re carrying an object that can’t be put in your backpack, you’ll end up dropping it.

This might not sound very safe, and in The Forest, it isn’t. But Sons of the Forest doesn’t have contaminated water yet, and while it could be added in a later update, you’re safe to drink water from any freshwater source. The game won’t let you drink from the sea — apart from the fact that it’s salt water, the icon just isn’t there.

To fill your flask, it’s a similar procedure. Click on your flask in your inventory, and then look down at a water source. You should see a flask icon — hold down the “take” button and you’ll fill your flask.

That’s all you need to know about getting water and filling a water flask in Sons of the Forest.