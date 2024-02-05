As players upgrade their bases and items in the popular fantasy survival game Enshrouded, one of the rarest crafting resources is Ammonia Glands. Here’s where to get Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded.

Recommended Videos

Where to Get Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded

The player approaches the mushroom beast

Ammonia Glands are a vital ingredient for players crafting Leather after they gain access to a tanning station at their base, with Leather itself used to create powerful late-stage armor for ranger, wizard, and barbarian classes. As players progress through Enshrouded and need stronger armor to battle the enemies within the Shroud, Ammonia Glands become an increasingly valuable resource.

Unfortunately, players can’t reach Ammonia Glands until they have access to the Kindlewastes, one of the final major regions unlocked in the game, which requires the Flame Altar to be upgraded to Level 4. Within this region, players should travel to the Umber Hollow area, which is just southwest of the Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire, a convenient fast-travel point for those who have already adequately explored the region. The Umber Hollow is a shrouded area visible from the top of the Ancient Spire and, until players are interested in hoofing it the old-fashioned way, can be reached by gliding down toward it.

On the northern end of the Umber Hollow are large quadrupedal creatures whose raised backs resemble tall, glowing red mushrooms. In an up-close battle, these creatures can quickly overwhelm players who are not expecting a serious fight, so stay on your toes when approaching them. As these creatures exist within the Shroud, also be aware of your Shroud timer as you delve into the corrosively foggy area.

Related: Where to Find the Crucible in Enshrouded

The mushroom appendages can be shot off with ranged weapons, each dropping an Ammonia Gland, while the beast itself can drop anywhere from four to six Ammonia Glands once it is killed. Be warned, when this creature dies, it leaves behind a small poisonous circle around its carcass, so players should wait until this dissipates unless they don’t mind taking damage from it. Rest for a day between Ammonia Gland hunting trips in Enshrouded to reset enemy numbers in the area and resume the process until the desired amount of Ammonia Glands is recovered.

As a reminder, the Tanning Station is unlocked after rescuing the hunter and summoning her to your base. After completing her quest line, players can build a Tanning Station at their base, with the recipe to craft Leather consisting of ten dried Furs, 20 portions of Salt, and two Ammonia Glands.

And that’s where to get Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.