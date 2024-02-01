If you want to explore some of the more dangerous parts of Embervale in Enshrouded, you better upgrade your Flame Alter. To do that, you’re going to need some Goo. Here’s how to get Goo in Enshrouded.

Where to Get Goo in Enshrouded

While something as gross and oozy as Goo feels like a substance that could be found while you’re roaming through the various swamps and forests of Embervale, you’d be incorrect to make that assumption. In reality, you’ll have to craft your supply of Goo, which will require some specialist equipment. Specifically, you’ll need the Alchemist’s Mortar and the titular character, given that he’s the only one who knows how to work it.

Firstly, you’ll have to find the Alchemist himself. You’ll be able to unearth his Ancient Vault in the western part of the Springlands, and once you’ve rescued him from his suspended animation, you’ll be able to bring him to your base using the Summoning Staff. Once he’s been transported safely, he’ll request that you track down his Mortar, requiring players to venture to the Alchemist’s Tower in Lone Thistle. Just follow the waypoint on the map, and you’ll get there after some light jogging.

With the Mortar in hand, place it at your best and complete the quest. You’ll now be able to ask the Alchemist to create his wares, so let’s get straight to it and put in an order of Goo in Enshrouded. He won’t be able to simply conjure everything he needs, so players will have to supply him with:

1 Dirt

1 Shroud Liquid

1 Bug Dust

You’ve likely got the first two ingredients, but to get Bug Dust, you’ll want to bring some of the insects you find in the Shroud to your new Mortar and crush them. With all those items in tow, speak to the Alchemist, and he’ll be able to brew up some Goo.

What Goo Is Used For in Enshrouded

When it comes to actually using your Goo (steady on!), you’re a little limited in what it can do. Effectively, the only reason to craft the substance is to upgrade your Flame Alter from Lvl. 3 to 4, allowing players to explore more dangerous areas of the Shroud.

Aside from that key progression path, Goo is also used to craft Stun Arrows, which… well, it’s in the name. Shoot them at an enemy to briefly stun them, granting either you or your team some time to really lay on the damage.

And that’s where to get Goo in Enshrouded

Enshrouded is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.