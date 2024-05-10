Where to Get the Hope is the Thing With Feathers Disk in Honkai: Star Rail (Railboard 101 Achievement)

Robin’s songs are a hit in the whole galaxy in Honkai: Star Rail, and there’s even an achievement for collecting them. Here is where you can find the playable Disks for Hope is the Thing with Feathers and Sway to My Beat in Cosmos.

How to Get Robin’s Records (Hope is the Thing with Feathers and Sway to My Beat in Cosmos)

To get those two special musical Disks, head to Golden Hour in Penacony and search for the Vexed Pepeshi Guest and the Lonely Intellitron Guest. You can see them by the stairs in the north portion of the area, quite close to where the Clockie Statue is found. Interact with them to start talking about Robin’s latest album.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

They’re both dissatisfied for not being able to grab a copy before it sold out, blaming scalpers for the quick sales. And right as they speak about them, a scalper appears offering them (and you) a copy of the new Album. You can immediately accept it and get the two songs for a price by choosing “…How Much? Can you cut us a deal?”. However, choosing “I’m going to snitch you out to the Bloodhound Family” is the best option.

Turn his offer down, then face the camera to the conveniently positioned Bloodhound Family Member here. Interact with him once, then speak again with the two guests and the scalper. While they’re still negotiating, the Bloodhound Family shows up and arrests the Mysterious Dreamchaser on the spot. You’ll be well rewarded for your efforts of maintaining justice.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You get both the Hope is the Thing with Feathers and Sway to My Beat in Cosmos Disks immediately, as well as the Railboard 101 Achievement for grabbing them all. You can play them back in The Parlor, alongside any other songs you found around the game. Other Robin songs aren’t needed for this one, as this is just another of the minor achievements you can get by exploring Penacony.

