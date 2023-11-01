Wondering where to get the Sentient Amulet in Baldur’s Gate 3? There are lots of weird and wonderful items in Baldur’s Gate 3, but surprisingly few of them are home to a spirit being driven to madness by unknown forces that can grant you new powers.

A lot of players will probably miss the Sentient Amulet in Baldur’s Gate 3, but doing so will exclude you from not only a very funny side quest, but also some awesome abilities in both the short and long term. If you’ve heard about the amulet but you don’t know where it is, but you do know that you want it, then you’re in the right place, because we’re going to tell you everything you need to know about the Sentient Amulet in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Get the Sentient Amulet in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

You can find the Sentient Amulet down in the Adamantine Forge section of the Grymforge, which is itself in the Underdark in Act 1. To get there, you need to take a boat you can find down by some evil dwarf-looking enemies who’ll most likely attack you, and also love a bit of necromancy. Once you’ve taken the boat, explore the area until you come to a massive forge, which you can also use to craft some awesome Adamantine equipment if you have the right materials.

The chest that contains the amulet is on a rocky area that’s not only surrounded by lava, but also has a Lava Elemental constantly walking around it, so you’ll either need to be stealthy or very strong to get it. The chest is also locked, so you’ll need to pick the lock. The Sentient Amulet will grant you Shatter and Ki Restoration, making it an excellent choice for a monk.

However, picking up the amulet will also cause you to have to pass a few checks to have an unnerving chat with the spirit within it, and you’ll need to fight off the desire to laugh as well, which is a wisdom check. However, a few classes do have other ways of resisting, including monks themselves. Once you’ve gotten past the initial conversation, you’ll be tasked with returning the Sentient Amulet to Shirra Clarwen in Wyrm’s Crossing, which is all the way in Act 3. You’ll actually find her in The Open Hand Temple, which has a few other quests to find there too, including a strange Flower Key.

