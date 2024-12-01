When Is Godzilla Coming To Fortnite Chapter 6?

There’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1: Hunters. There are new guns, new POIS, and new skins. However, everyone wants to know when the King of the Monsters will arrive in Battle Royale. So, when is Godzilla coming to Fortnite?

When Does Godzilla’s Skin Arrive in Fortnite?

All of the rumors were true: Godzilla is getting his own skin in Fortnite. It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the kaiju, especially if you lived through the less-than-stellar Godzilla skin era in Call of Duty. The only downside is that Godzilla isn’t available in the main part of Chapter 6, Season 1’s Battle Pass, being the bonus skin that arrives down the line. Thankfully, Fortnite didn’t leave its playerbase hanging, revealing when the monster’s skin is set to drop.

Godzilla will be coming to Fortnite sometime in January 2025, and just like all of the other bonus skins, it will take completing a few challenges to unlock him. Players will only have about a month to knock out all of the quests, though, with the season coming to an end in February.

Does Godzilla Have His Own POI in Fortnite?

While a Godzilla skin was number one on a lot of players’ wishlists for Chapter 6, Season 1, not far below it was a POI dedicated to the iconic monster. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that the King of the Monsters is wandering around the map and using his atomic breath on unsuspecting players. Of course, that may change, with Fortnite potentially waiting until the skin arrives to unleash the beast on the Battle Royale Map, but there’s no way to know for sure.

So, players will just have to settle for the giant turtle that’s currently calling the Fortnite map home. They don’t have the history that Godzilla does, but plenty of Epic Games creations have become iconic in their own right. Who can forget Kevin the Cube and all the joy he brought players over the years?

And that’s when Godzilla is coming to Fortnite Chapter 6. If you’re looking for more information about Chapter 6, Season 1, here are all of the Sprites and Boons in the game and what they are capable of.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

