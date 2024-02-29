Category:
Guides
Video Games

Where to Get Tifa’s Theme Piano Sheet in FF7 Rebirth

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 01:20 am
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

If you played the FF7 Rebirth Nibelheim demo before jumping into the full game, you might’ve noticed that there are just a couple things that are slightly different. For instance, a certain musical score is nowhere to be found. Here’s how to get the piano sheet for Tifa’s Theme in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Tifa’s Theme Piano Sheet Location

In the FF7 Rebirth Nibelheim demo, you could explore Tifa’s house and find the piano sheet for Tifa’s Theme near the piano. However, it’s no longer in the same place in the full game. This makes it a little more difficult to enjoy the piano, especially for folks who may not be so musically inclined.

To get Tifa’s Theme, you need to progress much further into the game. In fact, you need to play all the way till you reach Costa Del Sol in the Corel region. As part of the main story, you’ll take control of Tifa and Aerith to take part in a bunch of mini-games, including one that requires you to play the piano. Look for the piano in the hotel, and you’ll also get the piano sheet for Tifa’s Theme along with it.

So if you were hoping to replay the Nibelheim chapter to get that piano sheet specifically, don’t bother. Feel free to skip ahead and jump into the game proper, and you’ll get it eventually as you progress.

The piano on its own is a whole mini-game you can play around with in FF7 Rebirth. There’s an NPC who will reward you with various items and consumables based on how well you perform each song, so perfectionists will have a lot to look forward to here.

And that’s how you can get the piano sheet for Tifa’s Theme in FF7 Rebirth. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article Was Cloud Actually in Nibelheim in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth?
Cloud Strife Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Was Cloud Actually in Nibelheim in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth?
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How Many Chapters Are In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & How Long Does It Take To Beat
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Opening
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Many Chapters Are In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & How Long Does It Take To Beat
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crafting System
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Was Cloud Actually in Nibelheim in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth?
Cloud Strife Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Was Cloud Actually in Nibelheim in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth?
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How Many Chapters Are In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & How Long Does It Take To Beat
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Opening
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Many Chapters Are In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & How Long Does It Take To Beat
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crafting System
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad first came home with Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].