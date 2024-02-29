Where to Get Tifa’s Theme Piano Sheet in FF7 Rebirth

If you played the FF7 Rebirth Nibelheim demo before jumping into the full game, you might’ve noticed that there are just a couple things that are slightly different. For instance, a certain musical score is nowhere to be found. Here’s how to get the piano sheet for Tifa’s Theme in FF7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth Tifa’s Theme Piano Sheet Location

In the FF7 Rebirth Nibelheim demo, you could explore Tifa’s house and find the piano sheet for Tifa’s Theme near the piano. However, it’s no longer in the same place in the full game. This makes it a little more difficult to enjoy the piano, especially for folks who may not be so musically inclined.

To get Tifa’s Theme, you need to progress much further into the game. In fact, you need to play all the way till you reach Costa Del Sol in the Corel region. As part of the main story, you’ll take control of Tifa and Aerith to take part in a bunch of mini-games, including one that requires you to play the piano. Look for the piano in the hotel, and you’ll also get the piano sheet for Tifa’s Theme along with it.

So if you were hoping to replay the Nibelheim chapter to get that piano sheet specifically, don’t bother. Feel free to skip ahead and jump into the game proper, and you’ll get it eventually as you progress.

The piano on its own is a whole mini-game you can play around with in FF7 Rebirth. There’s an NPC who will reward you with various items and consumables based on how well you perform each song, so perfectionists will have a lot to look forward to here.

And that’s how you can get the piano sheet for Tifa’s Theme in FF7 Rebirth. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.