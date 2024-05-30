Where to Get Violet Coral in Wuthering Waves

One of the many ascension items you need to collect in Wuthering Waves is the Violet Coral, found only in specific areas of the Solaris-3 map. Here are the exact locations you should be heading to get your hands on a few of these marine resources.

Wuthering Waves Violet Coral Location

Violet Corals are found in the Norfall Barrens zone, in the Suspended Ruin area to the northeast portion of the map. You’ll visit this zone during the final Main Quests for the Huanglong I chapter, when you also end up unlocking the Havoc element for Rover. Returning here later to get some extra chests and puzzles will also give you a chance to collect these plants.

Image via Wuthering.gg

However, you can also find a few of them in the Wuming Bay zone, next to the Shattered Blocks area east of Tiger’s Maw. They are mostly found around the small beach there, and there are fewer to grab here. However, they’re already a good boost to the maximum total you’ll need for fully ascending a character.

Image via Wuthering.gg

Violet Corals are used for ascending characters, just like various other plants and unique materials scattered around the game. However, as of the first half of the 1.0 update, there are no characters that use this material for their ascension. It’s speculated that the upcoming banner character Yinlin will use them as her material, so you might wanna start gathering a few of those.

And even if you’re not interested in rolling for her, there will be possibly a lot of extra characters to be added to the game that could end up using these materials in one way or another, so there’s always a reason to gather those. Extra resources are never enough.

