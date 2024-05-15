Jinx
Where To Read Jinx Manwha, Confirmed

Toxic tops and plenty of steam
If you love boy love, then there’s one steamy manhwa you won’t want to miss. Here’s how to find and read the manhwa Jinx online, confirmed.

How to Read Jinx Manhwa Online, Confirmed

Jinx is an explicit manhwa in the boy love genre that follows Kim Dan, a physical therapist that’s down on his luck. Between tending to his ailing grandmother, avoiding loan sharks, and his struggles to find his new job, Dan finds himself desperate for money. But salvation might have come in the form of the talented (and well-paid) MMA fighter Joo Jaekyung, who hires him to take care of his treatment. But before a big match, Jaekyung calls Dan to treat a “jinx” that can only be cured with a specific type of treatment. But Dan’s not quite certain he has what it takes to take on Jaekyung at his most aggressive.

Screenshot of Lenzhin and the Jinx manhwa chapter list
Screenshot of Lezhin

For all those who want to know precisely where that plotline is going, there’s only one legitimate site where you can read Jinx online: Lezhin. Lezhin is a manhwa site that will let you read one chapter of your manhwa a week. But if you want to read released chapters before that, you’ll need to purchase coins.

For Jinx, each chapter will cost 30 coins. You can purchase 120 coins + 40 bonus coins for $4 USD. Readers who haven’t been able to read Jinx on the mobile app will find that they’ll be able to read the manhwa if they purchase a chapter on the web browser and then check their app library purchases.

Jinx’s first season is complete as of April 12, 2024, with a grand total of 53 chapters to read through. But don’t worry! The author, Mingwa, has promised us that season two is in the works, and it’ll put the spotlight on feelings and relationships.

