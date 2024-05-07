Is There A Jinx Manga Special Chapter? Explained

While Jinx Season 1 has wrapped, fans won’t have to wait long for more, as a special chapter of the manhwa has released.

When Does The Jinx Special Episode Release?

Image via Lezhin

Jinx creator Mingwa released a special chapter of the manhwa on May 3 after having announced it following the end of Season 1. The episode centers on Heesung and Yoon-gu and picks up where Episode 35 left off.

At the time of writing, Mingwa hasn’t announced any more special episodes of Jinx. Luckily, the manhwa is set to return sometime later in 2024 and will continue the story of Jaekyung and Dan. At the time of writing, we don’t have a more specific release date for Jinx Season 2.

What Happened in Jinx Episode 35

In Jinx episode 35, Dan rejected Heesung, who in response to the heartbreak went to drink his woes away. Yoon-gu ended up at the same place, and the two shared a drink while talking about love. After a drunken and emotional declaration about how one-sided love still counts from Yoon-gu, Heesung decided to take him home. The special episode pick up after that event, and we won’t be spoiling what happens here!

Where Can You Read the Special Episode of Jinx?

Jinx‘s special episode is available in English via Lezhin’s official website. However, the manhwa isn’t available on the app due to the adult nature of the series’ content.

What Is Jinx?

Created by Mingwa, who is known for the series BJ Alex, Jinx launched in 2022 and focuses on the romance between the perpetually unlucky Dan and martial artist Jaekyung. Overall, the yaoi series has proved immensely popular and earned an absolutely massive fanbase.

