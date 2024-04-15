Star Rail Eerie Building Block Featured
Where to Use the Eerie Building Block in Honkai: Star Rail

Published: Apr 15, 2024 05:29 pm

Penacony is filled with dreams, hopes, and mildly infuriating puzzles, which do yield some nice rewards, at the very least. One of these rewards is the Eerie Building Block, one of the many different currencies you can get in Honkai: Star Rail.

Where to Get and Use the Eerie Building Block in Honkai: Star Rail

The Eerie Building Block is one of the rewards you get by completing the Dream Ticker puzzles scattered around Penacony. These are the puzzles where you help Clockie reach the Emo Gears by changing the mirror’s position. They are marked with a jigsaw puzzle icon on the map and at least one of them is found in every Dreamscape area so far.

As of Version 2.1, there are 22 Eerie Building Block items you can find in Penacony, but only 15 of them can be used. To do so, head to The Reverie (Dreamscape), at the F1 northwest portion of the map (next to Siobhan’s bar but on another floor) and interact with the broken Dream Ticker Supervisor. Keep feeding it some Blocks until you get your reward: a Precious Treasure containing a 5-star Relic piece and some Clockie Tickets.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The 15 blocks are originally from the 2.0 version, while the remaining were introduced with the new areas in the 2.1 update. But as of now, no new Supervisor or any equivalent NPC has been introduced to spend the remaining blocks. A new one should arrive during future patches, so make sure to have all Blocks ready for when it does.

Since these puzzles are always marked on the map when a new one is introduced, it’s not a hard task to find them all before delivering them to the correct NPCs. Since it will reward you with some easy resources, make sure to do it as soon as possible when going for 100% exploration.

