Where to Watch Dragon Ball Z Episodes for Free Before Daima Premiere

This fall is going to be an exciting time for fans of the Dragon Ball franchise as the new Dragon Ball Daima series is set to release later this month with the English dub version coming to theaters in November.

To get fans prepared for the new series, we are laying out which previous episodes of the Dragon Ball franchise you might want to watch ahead of the premiere. Dragon Ball Daima is said to take place before Dragon Ball Super but after the Buu Saga of Dragon Ball Z.

So, with that, we highly suggest catching up on Dragon Ball Z ahead of Daima’s release date in October.

Where to Watch Dragon Ball Z Episodes For Free

Dragon Ball Z is available to watch on both Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video. You can rewatch the entire 1989 series for free if you sign up for a free trial of Prime.

Dragon Ball Daima is set to premiere on Crunchyroll on Friday, October 11. The subtitled version will be released on Hulu that same day. The subtitled version will be available to watch in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and India. However, if fans would prefer to wait for the English dub version, they can catch it in theaters from November 10 through the 12!

There are 20 episodes slated for the first season of Dragon Ball Daima, but the schedule for when each episode will be released has yet to be announced.

The new series follows Goku and his friends, who are living peacefully on Earth when a wish made on the dragon ball causes demos to escape and corrupt it. The wish turns Goku and his friends into children, so Goku sets out with Kai to collect the dragon balls again and return to normal.

