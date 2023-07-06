Where to Watch Insidious Movies

Insidious: The Red Door, the latest in the supernatural franchise is ready to make you jump. You’d think someone would have called the Ghostbusters by now, but no, the supernatural is again on the rise. But what if you haven’t seen any of the other movies in the series? If you’re looking to catch up and want to know where to watch the Insidious movies, as well as how to watch them in order, here’s what you need to know.

Here’s Where to Stream, Rent, and Buy the Insidious Movies

The first four Insidious movies are all on Blu-Ray, but you can also purchase, rent, and in some cases freely stream them online. Here’s where you can watch the Insidious movies in the US:

Insidious

Stream free: Max

Max Rent / purchase: Amazon, YouTube, Google Play

Insidious: Chapter 2

Stream: Max

Max Rent/purchase: Amazon, YouTube, Google Play

Insidious: Chapter 3

Stream: Tubi

Tubi Rent / purchase: Amazon, YouTube, Google Play

Insidious: The Last Key

Rent / purchase: Amazon, YouTube, Google Play

If you’re in another country, availability will vary. For example, if you’re in the UK you can watch the first three Insidious movies on Netflix. But barring the use of a VPN, they’re not available on the US service.

How to Watch the Insidious Movies in Order

Chronologically, the movies jump around a little. Ideally, you should be watching them in the order they were filmed because it makes more sense. For example, one of the films contains a reference to a character from a previous entry, which is supposed to be a big bombshell. But if you’ve not seen the previous films you might be wondering just why you’re supposed to care.

So, this is the order you should watch the Insidious movies in:

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Insidious: The Last Key

Insidious: The Red Door

If you do want to watch them in chronological order, here’s how you’d go about it:

Insidious: Chapter 3

Insidious: The Last Key

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: The Red Door

So if you wanted to know how, where, and in what order to watch the Insidious movies, those are the answers.