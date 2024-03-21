Created by Nakaba Suzuki, the popular manga/anime franchise The Seven Deadly Sins combines Arthurian influences with other fantasy elements. Among the most prominent characters is Percival, a Knight of Apocalypse, whose parentage is an ongoing debate among fans.

Recommended Videos

Starring in the sequel series The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Percival is prophesied to become the Knight of Death and serve as one of the Four Knights of Apocalypse and destroy the world. Pursued by Camelot because of this prophecy, Percival sets out to meet the other three knights who are part of this ominous destiny. Here is who Percival’s parents are in The Seven Deadly Sins, why fans debate over his parentage, and what his lineage means for the series.

Who Are Percival’s Parents in Seven Deadly Sins?

Percival is raised by his grandfather Varghese, who, upon being mortally wounded in Four Knights of the Apocalypse’s opening chapter, reveals that Percival’s father is Ironside. Ironside is a Holy Knight of Camelot clad in red armor who kills his own father, Varghese, in a desperate attempt to prevent the Four Knights of the Apocalypse from rising to power and fulfilling their destructive prophecy. There are currently no substantial details about Percival’s mother’s identity in the manga series.

There is continued fan speculation surrounding Percival’s parentage as Four Knights of the Apocalypse progresses. Though many fans take Varghese at his dying word that Ironside is Percival’s father, the identity of his mother and true circumstances behind Percival’s creation remain an open debate. Fan theories link Percival to either the Lady of the Lake or Merlin, given both women’s connection to the ancient entity of Chaos, a primordial force so powerful that it is revered by gods and feared by demons.

Should this be the case, it would account for Percival’s own innate talents and abilities, inherited from his unseen mother rather than Ironside. And with that much potential at his disposal, Percival could indeed be a figure capable of ushering in Armageddon with his fellow Knights of the Apocalypse.